Chicago, IL

Chicago aldermen propose ending sister city status with Moscow amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Bernie Tafoya
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Some Chicago alderman are backing a proposal to take a symbolic step to back Ukraine and condemn Russia for its invasion of its neighbor to the west.

Ald. Ray Lopez of the 15th Ward said he’s proposed ending the city of Chicago’s sister city relationship with Moscow, a tie that goes back 25 years.

The alderman said 32 other members of the Chicago City Council support the proposal as well as to end relationships with any other city that supports the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s capital of Kiev is also a sister city of Chicago and has been since 1991.

