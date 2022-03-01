Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What’s Going Around - New technology for hearing loss

Rock and roll took its toll. Hearing loss affects almost half of adults over 65. But help is on the way. The FDA recently approved sales of hearing aids without requiring prescriptions. The market is now flooded with new options. Like the modern Apple Airpods, they can use Bluetooth to answer your phone or link directly to television broadcasts. Some can be “tuned” using your smartphone. But beware, prices (and quality) vary widely.

Signs and symptoms: Hearing loss can be mild or severe, and is often affects certain frequencies, usually the higher ones. Ringing in the ears is a common complication.

What to do: First, see a doctor to diagnose and correct any underlying problems. If indicated, Medicare supplements will pay for a high-end device, but it requires proper evaluation. If you have insurance coverage, get fitted for the superior set. If not, check out the myriad choices now available.

Thought for the day: Get a professional fitting if you want the best sound. But if the budget is tight, new options abound.

What’s Going Around is contributed by family practice doctor Kyle Scarborough, M.D. You can reach him at www.familylifemedical.com