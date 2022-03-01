Matt Corral to Lions? Kiper says 'dual-threat' QB could replace Jared Goff

The draft experts over at ESPN really want the Lions to use their second first-round pick on a quarterback.

Mel Kiper sent UNC's Sam Howell to the Lions at No. 32 overall in his first mock . So did Todd McShay, who doubled down in his second mock .

Kiper is doubling down in his second mock , but with a twist.

The Lions do take a quarterback at No. 32, only this time it's Matt Corral from Ole Miss. Pitt's Kenny Picket (No. 11 to Washington) and Liberty's Malik Willis (No. 20 to Pittsburgh) were both off the board.

Like most observers, Kiper says he's "not convinced that Jared Goff will be Detroit's long-term signal caller. Corral could be, though, and in this scenario he could get time to learn behind Goff in 2022, when the Lions almost certainly won't be contending in the NFC North."

And while Kiper acknowledges the last-place Lions "have several needs," he says getting a quarterback with a fifth-year option would "continue the positive momentum of their rebuild."

Corral is coming off an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl and won't throw for teams at the combine this week. But as Kiper notes, he "took a step forward in 2021," throwing for 20 touchdowns and rushing for 11, "a dual-threat QB who can beat teams with his legs."

Interestingly, this is the exact scenario that NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah warned the Lions against last week. Jeremiah said Detroit should only take a quarterback in the first round if it's Liberty's Malik Willis, otherwise it's a waste of a pick given what the team already has in Goff.

Goff, 27, finished last season strong and remains under contract through 2024. But the Lions could move on from him in 2023 with a dead cap hit of just $10 million (and $5 million in 2024.) Asked about the prospect of Detroit drafting his potential successor this year, Goff said in January , "It'd be fine."

"It's their decision, man. It's up to them and whatever they want to do," he said. "Ultimately, I'm still under contract and still going to be here playing and feel pretty good about my standing with them and where I'm at."

As for the second overall pick? Kiper has the Lions keeping things simple and taking Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson after the Jaguars draft NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu first overall. Hutchinson would bolster a needy pass rush in Detroit.

"This is not just a sentimental pick because he went to Michigan; Hutchinson is an elite defender," says Kiper. "Detroit's defense is still a few pieces away from being average -- there are big questions in the secondary, too -- but this should be a rush-to-the-podium selection."