Accidents

Driver critically injured when car goes airborne, lands in ditch on I-94 ramp: MSP

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are investigating what appears to have been single-car crash in the western suburbs.

The driver involved was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, following the incident in the area of I-94 and Haggerty Rd. in Van Buren Twp.

Just before 7 a.m., MSP said a 911 call came in about a rollover crash on the exit ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was traveling on I-94 when he took the offramp and continued straight at freeway speeds. His car hit the grassy median, police said, then went airborne.

When it landed, the vehicle rolled onto its side into the right ditch of the on-ramp.

There were no signs of skid marks to indicate that the driver slowed down after exiting the freeway, police said, although other circumstances are still unclear.

Van Buren Fire transported the injured man to St. Joseph hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment. No one else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

