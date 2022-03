Michael Ray and the Beadle Brothers are coming to Touch of Texas on Saturday, March 5th. I've had the chance to chat with Michael twice. The first time was at the Taste Of Country Music Festival at Hunter Mtn. It was a busy day for him so we only had a little time to talk before it was on to the next radio station. The second time was over the phone and we had a lot more time to interact with each other.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO