Nintendo fans are desperate for some The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 information, and in particular, for a release date. Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users, there's still no update about Breath of the Wild 2, and according to a new report, this isn't changing anytime soon. While it remains to be seen if any type of E3 event will happen this year, the industry will still convene in June for a shot of announcements, reveals, and marketing. E3 doesn't need to happen for Nintendo to have its E3-time Nintendo Direct. To this end, a new report claims the next update on the game won't come until then.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO