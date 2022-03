It’s been more than six years since Howlin’ Ray’s became a Nashville-style hot chicken sensation in Southern California, and in that time Los Angeles has gone spicy chicken mad. Numerous copycats have turned the revered Tennessee tradition into a near-cliche, with street stands galore; strip mall spots serving tenders, sliders, and oversauced sides; and a whole lot of hot chicken that is Nashville in name only. There are well-connected legends like the Prince family’s own Kim Prince doing Hotville Chicken in Crenshaw, and there are also newly minted hot chicken millionaires like the Dave’s Hot Chicken crew — with 45 locations across the United States and Canada in just a few short years. That is to say: Southern California loves fried chicken.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO