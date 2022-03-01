ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to beat Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring was tough, wait until you meet his spiky older brother. Here’s how to beat Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring. The first Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring is considered the game’s first real challenge. Many players will have experienced their first in-game...

Elden Ring: How to beat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, is one of the toughest bosses you’ll meet in the first half of Elden Ring, and one that could take you a long time before even understanding how to beat him. To make it happen, just have a look at this guide, where we’ll explain how to move around this monstrous creature and get out alive, so you can move forward in your campaign to become the Elden Lord.
Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
