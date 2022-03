TOPEKA - Fort Hays State is now 10-12 overall on the season after picking up a split with Truman on Saturday afternoon at Gahnstrom Field. The Tigers led 2-0 in game one, but fell on a late rally by the Bulldogs by a score of 4-2. FHSU bounced back to win handily in game two by a score of 7-0. Truman 4, Fort Hays State 2.

