Is it any wonder that New York City’s first NFT vending machine can be found in the Financial District? According to new reports, a digital art platform called Neon has installed just such an apparatus at a storefront in FiDi where visitors, for prices that range between $5.99 and $420.69 (get it), can purchase slips of paper enclosed in boxes that bear scannable QR codes. These codes can then be used to collect works of digital art, but there’s a catch: customers will have no idea what kind of art they’re buying. This commitment to anonymity reflects the mentality many still have about NFT art: the actual design or aesthetic creativity is perhaps seen as secondary to the novelty of possessing an NFT in the first place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO