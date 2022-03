Liverpool will try to put the pressure on in the English Premier League title race on Saturday when it hosts West Ham United at Anfield. The Reds (18-6-2) are six points behind league leader Manchester City, which faces its huge derby against Man United on Sunday. Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup last Saturday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Norwich on Wednesday. It also has a 2-0 lead on Inter Milan in the Champions League's Round of 16, so a quadruple is still on the table. West Ham (13-6-8) lost its FA Cup match 3-1 to Southampton on Wednesday, but it is fifth in the Premier League table and beat the Reds 3-2 in the first meeting in November.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO