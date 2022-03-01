Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool Quadruple | 'Even Manchester City Couldn't Win It'

Jurgen Klopp speaks about the possibility of Liverpool winning the quadruple. The Reds won the first of four trophies they can win this weekend after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool have one trophy in the bag, along with an FA Cup fifth round tie this week to play, one foot in the Champions League quarter-final, and a closed gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The unimaginable quadruple is becoming imaginable, as slight as it may be, imaginable all the same. The Reds came away as victors after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties on Sunday, which could well be just the start for this season.

Speaking in his press conference Jurgen Klopp reiterated how difficult it is for his team to pick up all four trophies, pointing out that even the oil-powered Manchester City are unbale to achieve the quadruple.

"No team in the history of English football ever won the quadruple, right? Because it's really difficult. We are not even close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that.

"If people think we have a chance, they see it as a compliment but I don't see it as a compliment. We face a lot of really good football teams between now and the end of May.

"Even City, with all the quality they have - over the past few years, they couldn't win it, That shows how difficult it is.

"The reality is that to win something you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that. That's what we do."

