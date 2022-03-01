ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the injury status of Thiago Alcantara ahead of his team's FA Cup fifth-round clash against Norwich City on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3FkX_0eSMWfhO00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Spanish midfielder was named in the starting lineup to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend but suffered a hamstring problem in the warm-up and could not take to the field.

The 30 year old was replaced in the team by Guinea international midfielder Naby Keita and looked visibly upset to be missing out.

Despite the disappointment that he missed out on the opportunity to play in Liverpool's victory which brought them their first silverware of the season, Klopp was able to allay fears that the problem is long term.

"Like always we don't know exactly. Weekend (against West Ham) not sure, maybe (Inter) Milan, after that definitely."

Whilst a blow for Klopp and Liverpool, it appears to be only a short term issue for a player who has proved to be so important to the team's success this season.

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
