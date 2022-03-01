Game day Tipico betting odds for Florida basketball at Vanderbilt Commodores

Florida basketball plays in its penultimate regular-season game on Tuesday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville as the Gators scratch and claw their way into the postseason discussion. It will not be easy, but a loss would likely tank their NCAA Tournament aspirations with just one game left against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday.

Currently sitting at No. 51 in the NET rankings, Florida’s résumé is a bit on the weak side with just two Quadrant 1 wins against eight losses, as well as that ugly Quadrant 4 defeat at home to the Texas Southern Tigers back in December. The Commodores are currently ranked No. 74, which is just inside the threshold to qualify as a Quadrant 1 matchup against the Gators.

However, a UF victory would likely slip Vandy outside of the top 75, resulting in a Quadrant 2 win — if they can pull it off. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers are not feeling too bullish about the Orange and Blue’s chances tonight despite winning the previous matchup in a 61-42 rout.

The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Commodores by 1.5-points over the Gators while the over/under is set at 134.5. The money lines for Vanderbilt and Florida are minus-115 and minus-105, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m. EST.

Team

Money Line Total Points

Florida

1.5

-125

-105

O 134.5

-115

Vanderbilt

-1.5

+100

-115

U 134.5

-107

Tipoff is scheduled for noon EST on Saturday night inside Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.