ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Game day Tipico betting odds for Florida basketball at Vanderbilt Commodores

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3id8mT_0eSMUaDL00

Florida basketball plays in its penultimate regular-season game on Tuesday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville as the Gators scratch and claw their way into the postseason discussion. It will not be easy, but a loss would likely tank their NCAA Tournament aspirations with just one game left against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday.

Currently sitting at No. 51 in the NET rankings, Florida’s résumé is a bit on the weak side with just two Quadrant 1 wins against eight losses, as well as that ugly Quadrant 4 defeat at home to the Texas Southern Tigers back in December. The Commodores are currently ranked No. 74, which is just inside the threshold to qualify as a Quadrant 1 matchup against the Gators.

However, a UF victory would likely slip Vandy outside of the top 75, resulting in a Quadrant 2 win — if they can pull it off. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers are not feeling too bullish about the Orange and Blue’s chances tonight despite winning the previous matchup in a 61-42 rout.

The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Commodores by 1.5-points over the Gators while the over/under is set at 134.5. The money lines for Vanderbilt and Florida are minus-115 and minus-105, respectively, as of 9:15 a.m. EST.

Team

Money Line Total Points

Florida

1.5

-125

-105

O 134.5

-115

Vanderbilt

-1.5

+100

-115

U 134.5

-107

Tipoff is scheduled for noon EST on Saturday night inside Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Florida: Prediction, pick, basketball game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A share of the SEC title could be on the line for No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday when it travels to face Florida in the regular-season finale for both teams at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. There is little ambiguity about what's at stake for Florida, however. As one of the "Last four in' the projected NCAA Tournament field by CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, the Gators are in line to benefit greatly from a victory.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Nashville, TN
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Kansas City Star

Ole Miss Basketball Loses Final Regular Season Game Versus Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss men's basketball team closed out the regular season Saturday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores and lost a close game 63-61 in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. The Rebels finished the first half with a 33-26 lead over the Commodores. Junior guard Austin Crowley led Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Ncaa Tournament#Tipico#The Vanderbilt Commodores#Blue#Team Money#The Sec Network#Espn#Florida Gators
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

2 NFC teams reportedly have strongest interest in Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s legal situation is still up in the air, but at least two teams still have interest in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders have maintained interest in Watson, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Philadelphia Eagles have also done extensive research into Watson, but the quarterback is not interested in waiving his no-trade clause to go to the Eagles.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vols in the NBA: March 6 recap

One former University of Tennessee basketball player competed in the NBA Sunday. Another did not play due to a coach’s decision. In Boston, the Celtics outlasted Brooklyn, 126-120, at TD Garden. Grant Williams played 18 minutes, coming off the bench for Boston. He had two points and three rebounds...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy