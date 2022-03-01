ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive supply chain investment needed for Li-ion EV battery targets

Cover picture for the articleBattery technology is pivotal to the long-term success of electric vehicles (EVs). To meet industry targets, not only do...

torquenews.com

Hydrogen Tech Unable To Compete Against Battery-Powered Electric Trucks: Tesla Semi To Rule

According to a study published by the prestigious journal Nature, the rapid advances in the field of batteries and fast charging could cause the hydrogen fuel cell to fall behind not only in the passenger car sector, but also in areas such as heavy-duty transportation, where up until now it seemed – and many claimed – that they would be better than BEV trucks, like the Tesla Semi.
CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
Wired

Introducing the Future of Electric Vehicles

During professional football’s biggest night of the year, one TV ad managed to stand out: a minimalist message from the Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar. “No compromises,” the ad stated. “No shortcuts,” “no empty promises,” and “no conquering Mars.”. Content. This...
CARS
protocol.com

Ford pushed Tesla off Consumer Reports' EV 'Top Picks' list

Tesla's EVs have been beaten out — at least in the eyes of Consumer Reports. The publication ranked Ford’s Mustang Mach-E as a “Top Pick” for electric vehicles for 2022, pushing the Tesla Model 3 off the list for the first time in two years. That's...
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
MOSS LANDING, CA
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best one?
CARS
US News and World Report

EV Battery Startup ONE Raises $65 Million to Speed U.S. Plant Plans

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Startup Our Next Energy said a new $65 million funding round will enable it to accelerate development of a long-range battery and begin evaluating potential sites next quarter for its first U.S. battery plant. Michigan-based ONE in December said a prototype of its new high-energy Gemini...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 Electric Vehicles Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Growing global acceptance makes EV stocks ones to hold onto for years. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this quartet. Electric cars have become so commonplace that it's hard to still view them as a technology that's only still getting its bearings. For much of their existence they've needed government assistance through tax credits to drum up demand from car buyers, and in some instances that's still the case with the federal government still handing out up to $7,500 in credits for purchases.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Most Companies Report Disruptions and Greater Investment in Supply Chains

New research from Blue Yonder shows the significant scope of the supply chain issues experienced in the last year, which is likely to lead to a new era for the industry. While 97% of companies surveyed experienced disruptions in the past year, 83% said they increased their investments in the supply chain. Fifty-nine percent of companies said the main disruption was customer delays, while 44% said stalled production and 40% said staff shortages. More than two-thirds (63%) of companies now think of the supply chain as a priority due to these issues.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Ford splits electric cars from gas to operate at ‘startup speed’

Confirming rumors that have swirled for months, Ford announced that it was splitting into “two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses” called Ford Blue and Ford Model E. While Ford Blue will manage all of the legacy internal combustion engine vehicles, Ford Model E represents its push into electric vehicles, with products like the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Alpine's Hydrogen Supercar Previews An Alternative To An EV Future

As we inch closer to electrification, a handful of manufacturers have resisted the urge to fully commit to battery-powered vehicles. Porsche offers the Taycan in multiple body styles and has an electric Macan in the pipeline, but it's also working on synthetic fuels which have the potential to prolong the life of ICE vehicles. Toyota also has a range of EVs planned, but also refuses to give up on alternatives. For example, it offers the hydrogen-powered Mirai in the state of California. What's more, the Japanese brand is also working together with Yamaha to develop a hydrogen-powered V8 engine. But it seems French sports car brand Alpine is also joining the fray. Teased by the European Institute of Design (IED), the dramatic-looking supercar, known as the A4810, is a concept car styled by the institution's transportation design students, in collaboration with Alpine.
CARS

