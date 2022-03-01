Massive supply chain investment needed for Li-ion EV battery targets

As we inch closer to electrification, a handful of manufacturers have resisted the urge to fully commit to battery-powered vehicles. Porsche offers the Taycan in multiple body styles and has an electric Macan in the pipeline, but it's also working on synthetic fuels which have the potential to prolong the life of ICE vehicles. Toyota also has a range of EVs planned, but also refuses to give up on alternatives. For example, it offers the hydrogen-powered Mirai in the state of California. What's more, the Japanese brand is also working together with Yamaha to develop a hydrogen-powered V8 engine. But it seems French sports car brand Alpine is also joining the fray. Teased by the European Institute of Design (IED), the dramatic-looking supercar, known as the A4810, is a concept car styled by the institution's transportation design students, in collaboration with Alpine.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO