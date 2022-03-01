Netgear: A Play On Cash Flows, Not Growth

PriceSmart is a small, niche membership-based retailer that has performed exceptionally well in recent years. When investors think about Membership-based shopping warehouse club concepts, they typically think of the larger players in the market such as Costco Wholesale (COST), BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and Sam's Club, the latter being a subsidiary of Walmart (WMT). But this does not mean that these are the only players for investors to consider. One alternative, a company that is fairly small by comparison, is a firm called PriceSmart (PSMT). In recent years, the business has exhibited attractive growth on its top line and cash flows have been looking generally positive. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business look attractively priced at this point in time, and it should make for an interesting opportunity for long-term investors who are focused on the value approach but who also want to achieve some growth over time.

