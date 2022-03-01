ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netgear: A Play On Cash Flows, Not Growth

By Daniel Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetgear has truly struggled to grow its revenue in recent years, but the firm has done well to generate profits and strong cash flows. Networking, security, and other related things are necessary in the modern era of technology. Without the ability to connect, communicate with, or be protected on, the various...

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
DigitalOcean: Pure-Play Cloud Provider With 30% Cash, 30+% Growth, Positive Free Cash Flow

DigitalOcean is a cloud computing operator, similar to AWS or Azure. You’d think that DigitalOcean (DOCN) would be trading at nosebleed multiples considering its positioning in the cloud computing sector, but the recent volatility in the tech sector has sent the stock crashing 60% from all time highs. The company has seen accelerating revenue growth and has sustained solid positive adjusted EBITDA margins as well. After a recent convertible note offering, the company has around 30% of its market cap held in cash. I expect the company to sustain solid growth over the long term which coupled with high profit margins should help the stock earn a premium multiple and reward shareholders with strong returns.
Hess Corporation: Cash Flow Jump Coming

Production has begun on the second platform. Hess Corporation (HES) recently announced jointly with partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) that the new platform began production in the first quarter of 2022. The partners further announced that the production capacity of the first already producing platform has been increased. For a company the size of Hess, an offshore platform that will add to existing production is likely to be a significant event for the company. In very round numbers, the Hess share of production once both platforms are producing at capacity is likely to be 70,000 BOD. Oil and gas prices have been rising lately. So that will make the coming production increase even more significant.
Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Germany's industrial giant Siemens ( SIEGY 3.35% )...
PriceSmart: A Growth And Value Play

PriceSmart is a small, niche membership-based retailer that has performed exceptionally well in recent years. When investors think about Membership-based shopping warehouse club concepts, they typically think of the larger players in the market such as Costco Wholesale (COST), BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), and Sam's Club, the latter being a subsidiary of Walmart (WMT). But this does not mean that these are the only players for investors to consider. One alternative, a company that is fairly small by comparison, is a firm called PriceSmart (PSMT). In recent years, the business has exhibited attractive growth on its top line and cash flows have been looking generally positive. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business look attractively priced at this point in time, and it should make for an interesting opportunity for long-term investors who are focused on the value approach but who also want to achieve some growth over time.
DoorDash: Positive Cash Flow, 13% Net Cash, Long Growth Runway, Moving To Buy

DoorDash now trades lower than its late 2020 IPO price. DoorDash (DASH) was once a pandemic darling as it saw its business boom and fully validated amidst stay-at-home behavior. Now, as society is ready to move beyond the pandemic, DASH has come out with positive cash flow generation, massive scale, and ambitions to move beyond food delivery. DASH is currently not generating strong profit margins, but I expect margins to improve substantially when the company inevitably decides to pull back from aggressive sales and marketing expenses. The stock trades with substantial upside over the next decade, including as much as 650% upside based on my assumptions for margin expansion. I rate shares a buy for long-term investors and look forward to the growth of DASH both as a watching investor and app user.
Encore Wire: Adequate Value Despite Expected Cash Flow Declines

Encore Wire has done an exceptional job with its vertically integrated business model, expanding EPS by nearly 45% annually the last 9 years. Cyclical swing and increased copper prices aside, you should consider adding Encore Wire (WIRE) to your portfolio if you're a long-term value-oriented investor. To begin with, the management has done a great job in using its vertically integrated business model to grow the company's EPS by a 9-year CAGR of 45%. Secondly, future demand for house construction between needed housing supply and remote work provides a positive outlook on construction spending, benefiting Encore Wire. Lastly, using a discounted cash flow model, despite expected cash flow declines, the company's stock remains to have a 43% upside.
Kraft Heinz: ~9% YoY Growth In Operating Cash Flows Has Me Worried

The key risk with an investment in KHC is whether management’s interest aligns with shareholders. In order to formulate a current investment thesis on Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), it is important to know the historical role and impact that 3G Capital has on KHC. In order to understand 3G Capital, one should have a general understanding of a leveraged buyout. The company itself, Kraft Heinz, is not difficult to understand. It is a simple business with compelling economics. For a minority shareholder, the central issue in an investment in Kraft Heinz is whether management's interests align with investors.
O-I Glass Is Trading At An Underlying 17% Free Cash Flow Yield So I'm A Buyer

O-I is a major producer of glass containers with a strong market position in the Americas and Europe. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is a leading manufacturer of glass containers in the Americas and Europe where it's operating 68 manufacturing plants. The company's share price has been under pressure because of its balance sheet as OI had to focus on reducing its net debt. I believe the company is turning a corner now and the ongoing free cash flow will now also be spent on additional expansion as the European market for glass containers is still growing.
Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
