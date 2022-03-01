ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

ZTE builds efficient way to 5G-Advanced and 6G with RIS solution

mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has launched its RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent metaSurface) solution at MWC 2022. The company takes the lead in applying RIS, one of the core technologies of 5G-Advanced and 6G, into the 5G network, and realizes the co-site and co-coverage of mmWave and Sub-6GHz in dense urban areas. That...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Infovista Launches Automated SSV Solution for 5G

Infovista announced that its cloud-based Automated SSV solution directs lay people using commercially available smartphones to conduct tests in the field, leaving valuable engineering expertise free to focus on high value network optimization tasks. Site testing routines and criteria are defined at the backend and key measurements are autonomously evaluated...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Marvell Unveils New 5G Open RAN DU and RU Solutions

Marvell this week announced new 5G Open RAN DU and RU solutions with customers and partners powered by the company’s flagship OCTEON Fusion baseband processor, featuring a comprehensive suite of 5G Layer 1 (L1) inline hardware accelerators and O-RAN standards support. These new open, virtualized DU and massive MIMO...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

HPE Combines its Private 5G Solution with Aruba's Wireless Tech

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it is extending its leadership in enterprise connectivity with unique capabilities for private networking across both 5G and Wi-Fi enabling new enterprise and industrial applications from edge to cloud. Pre-integrated with radio access capabilities from leading vendors, the private 5G solution can be deployed quickly,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Forget AI and 5G, it’s low-tech solutions that will help our planet

It’s a popular idea that the path to sustainability lies in high-tech solutions. By making everyday items like cars electric, and installing smart systems to monitor and reduce energy use, it seems we’ll still be able to enjoy the comforts to which we’ve become accustomed while doing our bit for the planet – a state known as “green growth”.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#5g#Scientific Research#Computing Power#Zte Corporation#Mwc 2022#Rsrp#Independe
thefastmode.com

HTC Vive Partners with Supermicro to Launch Portable Private 5G Solution

HTC Vive (HTC)has unveiled its latest portable private 5G solution – the Reign Core - working closely with new HTC subsidiary, G Reigns, and in collaboration with Supermicro. Supermicro provided hardware as part of this collaboration, demonstrating the versatility of the new Reign Core 5G product. G Reigns has...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Advanced Container Technologies eyes acquisition of GP Solutions

Advanced Container Technologies (OTCPK:ACTX) is exploring the acquisition of assets and assumption of some or all liabilities of GP Solutions, a modified insulated shipping container manufacturer. ACTX is currently the sole U.S. distributor for such containers and some related products in certain specific markets. Discussions are in preliminary stages and...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

6G launch planning should start now to avoid another 5G mess – FCC

New Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel has today told delegates at the Mobile World Congress that 6G launch planning should begin now, even though switch-on is not expected until 2030. Her remarks follow the embarrassing clash between the FCC and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over the safety...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

STL, VMware & ASOCS Launch 'Industry First' E2E 5G Enterprise solution

STL together with ASOCS and VMWare this week announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution to address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications. Unveiled at MWC 2022, where STL demonstrated its All-in 5G offerings, this 5G Enterprise solution will...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
pocketnow.com

ZTE’s new 4th generation 5G MBB family is now official

We have received tons of amazing products during MWC 2022, as several great companies have gathered in Barcelona to present their new products. We have seen amazing new laptops, smartphones, and more, but we have also received new products that will help you to keep all your smart devices connected. For instance, ZTE officially announced the fourth generation of its 5G enabled MBB family, including something for everyone.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Exploitation of response surface method for the optimization of RF-MEMS reconfigurable devices in view of future beyond-5G, 6G and super-IoT applications

The emerging paradigms of the Beyond-5G, 6G and Super-IoT will demand for high-performance Radio Frequency (RF) passive components, and RF-MEMS technology, i.e. Microsystems-based RF passives, is a good candidate to meet such a challenge. As known, RF-MEMS have a complex behavior, that crosses different physical domains (mechanical; electrical; electromagnetic), making the whole design optimization and trimming phases particularly articulated and time consuming. In this work, we propose a novel design optimization approach based on the Response Surface Method (RSM) statistical methodology, focusing on a class of RF-MEMS-based programmable step power attenuators. The proposed method is validated both against physical simulations, performed with Finite Element Method (FEM) commercial software tools, as well as experimental measurements of physical devices. The case study here discussed features 3 DoFs (Degrees of Freedom), comprising both geometrical and material parameters, and aims to optimize the RF performances of the MEMS attenuator in terms of attenuation (S21 Scattering parameter) and reflection (VSWR-Voltage Standing Wave Ratio). When validated, the proposed RSM-based method allows avoiding physical FEM simulations, thus making the design optimization considerably faster and less complex, both in terms of time and computational load.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Snapdragon X70 5G modem packs an AI processor to improve signal strength and power efficiency

In a nutshell: Qualcomm has introduced the world’s first 5G cellular modem with an integrated artificial intelligence processor. The AI suite in the new Snapdragon X70 5G modem-RF system will assist with a number of tasks including adaptive antenna tuning, network selection, mmWave beam management and channel-state feedback. Collectively, Qualcomm said the usage of AI will enhance speeds, coverage, link robustness, latency and power efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Verizon and Celona launch turn-key private 5G solution

Verizon Business has partnered with 5G technology company Celona to create a solution that should simplify the adoption of private 5G networks by smaller and medium-sized businesses. For the most part, private 5G has always felt like the exclusive domain of large enterprise-scale organizations, such as industrial complexes, university campuses,...
BUSINESS
CNET

FCC Plans 2.5GHz Spectrum Auction for July, Paves Way for 6G at MWC 2022

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday that the US will hold a 5G auction for 2.5GHz midband spectrum this July. The benefit of this midband sliver of airwaves is that it combines great coverage over long distances and the ability to carry lots of data. T-Mobile, which already uses a bunch of 2.5GHz spectrum, is reportedly hankering for a big chunk of the airwaves that will be auctioned off this summer to expand and shore up its 5G service.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

3 Ways 5G Will Be a Game-Changer for Small Businesses

A small business revolution is coming--and it will be wireless. That's according to Karen Kerrigan, president and CEO of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Kerrigan recently spoke with Inc. about the impact that the rollout of 5G's more reliable, lower latency wireless service will have on small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy