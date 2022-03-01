ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Phillips 66: Configured For Continued Profit Growth

By David Trainer
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI made Phillips 66 a Long Idea in July 2020, as part of my “See Through the Dip” thesis. Since then, the stock is up 35% compared to a 37% gain for the S&P 500. This stock has even more room to run and could be worth...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Buying A House Vs Investing In The Stock Market

Investing in real estate and the stock market are both passive income sources. Investing in the stock market can potentially yield better returns over time. Both come with its own set of risks that all investors should consider. Unpopular opinion: Investing in the stock market is better than investing in...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Semler's Unique Business Model Is Fueling Profitable Growth

Semler operates in a niche market in which it has the only viable alternative to standard tests for peripheral arterial disease. Semler Scientific (SMLR) is a small-cap company. Since 2010, small-caps have underperformed large-caps, due to the rising importance of agglomeration effects in the United States. Semler operates in a unique market with favourable industrial conditions that will allow it to grow and outperform the market, despite its status as a small cap firm. Market pessimism is high and in the last year, the company has lost a third of its market cap. The business’ distribution model, differentiated product and growth opportunities suggest that the company’s undervaluation is an opportunity for investors to buy a business with a wide moat.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bloomberglaw.com

Hogan Lovells Posts 26% Profit Growth After Oracle, IBM Work

Hogan Lovells grew profits per equity partner 26% last year as it gained from guiding merger and acquisition deals for companies such as. Firm revenue increased 13%, with Hogan Lovells seeing workload growth during the pandemic in areas including litigation, government regulation and intellectual property. “The key to our success...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Is The U.S. Descending Into Recession?

The Russian aggression against Ukraine and the resultant sanctions are likely to negatively impact the supply of many essential commodities. The most obvious impact has been the oil price, which has risen to over $115 per barrel. Historically, oil price spikes of enough magnitude have led to a recession in the U.S.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Royal Bank Of Canada Profit Beats Expectations On Wealth, Loan Growth

Royal Bank of Canada kicked off Canadian lenders' first-quarter results with a stronger than expected 6% rise in adjusted earnings, driven by wealth management and loan growth. Canada's biggest lender by market capitalization reported adjusted earnings of C$2.87 per share, up from C$2.69 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.73...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Telefônica Brasil posts 103.2% growth in Q4 net profit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil (VIVT3.SA) on Tuesday reported its quarterly net profit rose 103.2%, helped by a tax credit recognition of 1.4 billion reais. The telecoms operator's fourth quarter net profit of 2.628 billion reais ($519.54 million) beat the Refinitiv forecast of 1.47 billion reais. The unit of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rin#Nopat
Seekingalpha.com

Nexstar Media beats on profits thanks to core advertising growth

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +0.4%) has eked out a gain on Tuesday after beating expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings, with core advertising outperforming. Revenues fell nearly 10% to $1.25 billion, mainly in line with expectations. Political advertising slid nearly 94%, mostly unsurprising due to the off-year comparison, but still fell...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

RLI Corp. Continues Its Tradition Of Profitability

Combined ratios fall as weather-related costs are limited, and loss reserves improve from previous hurricane-filled years, benefiting P&C and making income contribution. RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) is a company that we've been following for a while now. It was brought to our attention due to the excellent track record and more marginal markets of niche coverage and personal umbrella insurance. The less covered markets, we thought, offered it pricing power ahead of other insurers, where insurers already have a decent amount of pricing power, making them attractive in an inflationary environment. RLI continues its tradition of profitability with topline growth very likely to be sustained thanks to a recovery in public transportation, but also with inflation and supply chain complexity driving demand in excess liability insurance in construction and specialty auto. With a reversion to the mean in P&C losses coming relative to tough hurricane and storm years just recently, the profits look promising, but the multiple is already quite fair, although more compelling than before.
MARKETS
International Business Times

RBC Profit Rises On Wealth, Loan Growth; Flags Mortgage Slowdown

Royal Bank of Canada kicked off Canadian lenders' first-quarter results with a stronger-than-expected 6% rise in adjusted earnings, driven by wealth management and loan growth. RBC executives expect mortgage growth to slow to the high single digits by year-end, and to low- to mid-single digits by the end of 2023,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Target stock jump today? Sales growth and profitability impressed

Target Corporation (TGT +10.4%) rallied on Tuesday after the retailer topped EPS estimates for a quarter full with questions on how much of an impact inflation and supply chains would have on profitability. The outlook from Target also boosted sentiment. Q4 recap: Comparable sales rose 8.9% for Target (NYSE:TGT) on...
STOCKS
Law.com

Here's Why Profit Growth Will Be Tougher in 2022

After another windfall in 2021, law firms may have trouble replicating their performance in 2022. Surging expenses are one complicating factor. A difficult baseline for growth, as well as uncertainty from the pandemic and geopolitics, could also affect financials. What goes up, must come down. Or will it?. After record...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Bullish Trendline Could Help Semiconductor Stock Bounce

Semiconductor name Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has had a rough go on the charts in recent months, tumbling down from its Nov. 30 all-time high of $164.46. While the $133 level rejected the shares’ February rally off their January lows, the security still sports a 39.4% year-over-year lead. Now may be the perfect opportunity to buy this chip stock on the dip, too, given AMD’s most recent pullback has placed the equity near a historically bullish trendline.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ryanair: Strong Passenger Recovery But Continuing Profitability Challenges

European no frills airline Ryanair has seen passengers come back in strength. Irish airline Ryanair (RYAAY) has seen a strong rebound in its business, especially in terms of passenger numbers although those are yet to translate fully into revenue and earnings. I continue to see the name as a hold.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Target stock soars after record profit with more growth ahead

Target Corp. stock soared nearly 10% in Tuesday trading after the retailer reported profit that hit a record, and gave guidance that looks ahead to even more growth. reported earnings per share of $3.21, up from $2.73 the previous year. Adjusted EPS of $3.19 blew past Street expectations of $2.85.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German diversified group Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is aiming for a return to growth in adjusted core earnings this year as higher profit at its agriculture division would likely be tempered by investments in new genetic treatment technologies. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Ladbrokes owner Entain's profit rises on online gambling growth

(Reuters) -Entain rode the popularity of online betting during lockdowns to report higher annual core earnings on Thursday, but the British gambling firm refrained from paying shareholders a dividend. Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as online brands such as bwin and partypoker, said its core...
GAMBLING
Forbes

The Best Ways To Report Marketing Results To Senior Executives

Good marketers know they need in-depth analytics to measure the success of their marketing campaigns. Precise metrics not only help marketers adapt their strategy to yield a greater return on investment; they are also essential tools for communicating that ROI to higher-level executives. Striking a balance between robust analytics and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy