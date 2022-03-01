Phillips 66: Configured For Continued Profit Growth

Combined ratios fall as weather-related costs are limited, and loss reserves improve from previous hurricane-filled years, benefiting P&C and making income contribution. RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) is a company that we've been following for a while now. It was brought to our attention due to the excellent track record and more marginal markets of niche coverage and personal umbrella insurance. The less covered markets, we thought, offered it pricing power ahead of other insurers, where insurers already have a decent amount of pricing power, making them attractive in an inflationary environment. RLI continues its tradition of profitability with topline growth very likely to be sustained thanks to a recovery in public transportation, but also with inflation and supply chain complexity driving demand in excess liability insurance in construction and specialty auto. With a reversion to the mean in P&C losses coming relative to tough hurricane and storm years just recently, the profits look promising, but the multiple is already quite fair, although more compelling than before.

