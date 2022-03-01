ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look forward to Summer concerts at Wigmore Hall

By Dolly Bagnall
Slipped Disc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook a visit to Wigmore Hall this Summer for more exceptional performances from...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Focus Daily News

Free DSO Concert at Music Hall at Fair Park

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will perform a free concert for the community at the Music Hall at Fair Park March 2. Fabio Luisi will conduct the orchestra for the concert, as they perform a selection of well-known classics. The program includes the following selections: FRANZ VON SUPPÉ Overture to...
DALLAS, TX
Slipped Disc

New York is waking up to the concert hall of the future

In my essay in the new issue of The Critic, I outline the prospects for the transformed David Geffen Hall, which the New York Philharmonic will reoccupy in the fall. Here’s what I have seen recently in a virtual tour of the site:. ‘… The old Avery Fisher Hall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ To Another Exciting Concert Coming To CNY This Summer

As if your summer couldn't get any better, another powerhouse group is making a stop in Central New York. It's a blast from the past, and a show you won't want to miss. The Chicks have announced a tour for the Summer of 2022. This is their first time reuniting for a nationwide tour in 5 years, which would be their DCX MMXVI World Tour that wrapped up in April of 2017.
SYRACUSE, NY
Slipped Disc

A celebration of Ursula’s 1,000 lives

The Wigmore Hall is putting on a celebration of the 90th birthday of Ursula Jones, one of the busiest fixers of music events in London for the past six decades. Ursula, widow of Philip Jones of the Brass Ensemble and former manager of the English Chamber Orchestra, is very much going strong.
MUSIC
Westword

Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

Every announcement of another summertime music series helps to melt away the winter blues, reminding us that yet another beautiful season of Colorado concerts awaits. On March 1, the Denver Botanic Gardens shared the lineup for its popular Summer Concert Series at the UMB Amphitheater at the York Street facility, as well as the on-sale ticket date of Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
DENVER, CO
Slipped Disc

Death of leading Dutch organist, 84

The death has been announced of Jan Welmers, an eminent organist and composer who wrote in a determinedly minimalist style. Organist at the Sint-Stevenskerk in Nijmegen and professor of organ at Utrecht, he went to study with Ton de Leeuw, the leading Dutch minimalist and absorbed his particular style.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Slipped Disc

Covid traps Zubin in Israel

The former Israel Philharmonic music director Zubin Mehta has been giving his first round of concerts since being succeeded by Lahav Shani in October 2019. The public have been thrilled to have him back. His last concert was scheduled for tonight – Beethoven and Dvorak – before catching a flight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slipped Disc

Vienna gives Marin Alsop two more years

The ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra has added two more years to the American conductor’s four-year contrct, taking her up to summer 2025. ORF radio director Ingrid Thurnher is highly satisfied with ‘diverse and exciting concerts with numerous premieres and first performances and outstanding CD productions, but also tours and guest performances.’
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Watch: Europe’s major orchestras play the Ukraine anthem

The European Concert Hall Organisation has filmed orchestras in ten cities performing the Ukraine national anthem, in solidarity with the besieged nation. Never has classical music responded so fast and so vehemently to a political-moral crisis. The participating orchestras are:. Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Concertgebouworkest, Santtu-Matias Rouvali. – Wiener Konzerthaus...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

1812 overture is silenced at the Royal Albert Hall

The forthcoming series of Classical Spectaculars at the RAH will be performed without the fireworks-strewn, Russian-glorifying 1812 overture. The promoters, Sony-owned Raymond Gubbay Ltd, consider it inappropriate. You read it here first.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Noseda joins in war chorus

The Washington DC conductor, who refrained initially from condemnation of Russia, has changed his mind. We hear that last night Gianandrea Noseda, violinist James Ehnes and the NSO wore blue and yellow ribbons, Noseda mentioned the war and and the concert started with the Ukraine National Anthem. Their performance of the Beethoven concerto seemed especially inspired by the occasion. Also, the exterior of the Kennedy Center was bathed in Ukraine’s colors.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A new Zarathustra?

On Friday night in Zagreb, Alexander Ali Rahbari premiered with the Zagreb Philharmonic, Ivan Filipovic chorus and Iranian tenor Reza Fekri his symphonic poem in six movements “Also sprach Zarathustra Spitama”. Lasting 65 minutes, the premiere has twice been postponed by the pandemic. Our correspondent says it was...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Moscow sacks conductor for playing Ode to Joy

The young conductor Ivan Velikanov added a round of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy on Friday at Nizhny Novgorod Opera as a personal protest against the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. Velikanov was promptly banned from conducting Marriage of Figaro tonight in Moscow. Velikanov, originally from Paris, is assistant...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Gergiev has one last friend in the West

While Putin’s baton has been sacked from all his posts outside Russia and has been dropped by his European agent, one old friend of Valery Gergiev’s is still offering him for engagements. The boutique agency of Doug Sheldon, former head of the collapsed CAMI agency, continues to advertise...
ENTERTAINMENT

