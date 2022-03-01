Look forward to Summer concerts at Wigmore Hall

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will perform a free concert for the community at the Music Hall at Fair Park March 2. Fabio Luisi will conduct the orchestra for the concert, as they perform a selection of well-known classics. The program includes the following selections: FRANZ VON SUPPÉ Overture to...
In my essay in the new issue of The Critic, I outline the prospects for the transformed David Geffen Hall, which the New York Philharmonic will reoccupy in the fall. Here’s what I have seen recently in a virtual tour of the site:. ‘… The old Avery Fisher Hall...
As if your summer couldn't get any better, another powerhouse group is making a stop in Central New York. It's a blast from the past, and a show you won't want to miss. The Chicks have announced a tour for the Summer of 2022. This is their first time reuniting for a nationwide tour in 5 years, which would be their DCX MMXVI World Tour that wrapped up in April of 2017.
The Wigmore Hall is putting on a celebration of the 90th birthday of Ursula Jones, one of the busiest fixers of music events in London for the past six decades. Ursula, widow of Philip Jones of the Brass Ensemble and former manager of the English Chamber Orchestra, is very much going strong.
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Guess Who and The Temptations are headlining this summer's concert series at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania. Friday, June 24: The Temptations with The Four Tops. Saturday, June 25: Hotel California (Eagles tribute band). Saturday, Aug. 20: Get The Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute band). Tickets...
The summer of 2019 saw cover band "Beatles For Sale" as one of the Sapphire Lutheran Homes Summer Concert Series in Hamilton. The outdoor concert on the Large Lawn at Sapphire was suddenly filled with many audience members dancing to the classic songs. Realizing the success of that concert and...
THIS TIME follows six diverse recording artists on the verge of their next moment in the spotlight as they battle self-sabotage and the brutal realities of the music industry in this unflinching and uplifting story of utter dedication to an art form. Starring legendary recording artists and Elvis Presley backup singers The Sweet Inspirations.
An hour after the city mayor tore up Valery Gergiev’s contract as chief conductor of the Philharmonic, Serge Dorny of the Bavarian State Opera announced that all future engagements with Anna Netrebko have been cancelled.
The Sumter Community Concert Band will celebrate the transition from winter to spring at 3 p.m. Sunday with a varied program directed by James H. "Jimmy" Mills. Band spokesman Rick Mitchum, who also plays trumpet, said many of Mills' selections will …
Every announcement of another summertime music series helps to melt away the winter blues, reminding us that yet another beautiful season of Colorado concerts awaits. On March 1, the Denver Botanic Gardens shared the lineup for its popular Summer Concert Series at the UMB Amphitheater at the York Street facility, as well as the on-sale ticket date of Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
The death has been announced of Jan Welmers, an eminent organist and composer who wrote in a determinedly minimalist style. Organist at the Sint-Stevenskerk in Nijmegen and professor of organ at Utrecht, he went to study with Ton de Leeuw, the leading Dutch minimalist and absorbed his particular style.
The former Israel Philharmonic music director Zubin Mehta has been giving his first round of concerts since being succeeded by Lahav Shani in October 2019. The public have been thrilled to have him back. His last concert was scheduled for tonight – Beethoven and Dvorak – before catching a flight...
The ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra has added two more years to the American conductor’s four-year contrct, taking her up to summer 2025. ORF radio director Ingrid Thurnher is highly satisfied with ‘diverse and exciting concerts with numerous premieres and first performances and outstanding CD productions, but also tours and guest performances.’
The European Concert Hall Organisation has filmed orchestras in ten cities performing the Ukraine national anthem, in solidarity with the besieged nation. Never has classical music responded so fast and so vehemently to a political-moral crisis. The participating orchestras are:. Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Concertgebouworkest, Santtu-Matias Rouvali. – Wiener Konzerthaus...
The forthcoming series of Classical Spectaculars at the RAH will be performed without the fireworks-strewn, Russian-glorifying 1812 overture. The promoters, Sony-owned Raymond Gubbay Ltd, consider it inappropriate. You read it here first.
The Washington DC conductor, who refrained initially from condemnation of Russia, has changed his mind. We hear that last night Gianandrea Noseda, violinist James Ehnes and the NSO wore blue and yellow ribbons, Noseda mentioned the war and and the concert started with the Ukraine National Anthem. Their performance of the Beethoven concerto seemed especially inspired by the occasion. Also, the exterior of the Kennedy Center was bathed in Ukraine’s colors.
On Friday night in Zagreb, Alexander Ali Rahbari premiered with the Zagreb Philharmonic, Ivan Filipovic chorus and Iranian tenor Reza Fekri his symphonic poem in six movements “Also sprach Zarathustra Spitama”. Lasting 65 minutes, the premiere has twice been postponed by the pandemic. Our correspondent says it was...
The young conductor Ivan Velikanov added a round of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy on Friday at Nizhny Novgorod Opera as a personal protest against the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. Velikanov was promptly banned from conducting Marriage of Figaro tonight in Moscow. Velikanov, originally from Paris, is assistant...
While Putin’s baton has been sacked from all his posts outside Russia and has been dropped by his European agent, one old friend of Valery Gergiev’s is still offering him for engagements. The boutique agency of Doug Sheldon, former head of the collapsed CAMI agency, continues to advertise...
