Look forward to Summer concerts at Wigmore Hall

As if your summer couldn't get any better, another powerhouse group is making a stop in Central New York. It's a blast from the past, and a show you won't want to miss. The Chicks have announced a tour for the Summer of 2022. This is their first time reuniting for a nationwide tour in 5 years, which would be their DCX MMXVI World Tour that wrapped up in April of 2017.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO