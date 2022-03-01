Ask A Negotiation Expert: Trends in Merger and Acquisition Strategies

Larry W. Beeferman is a Fellow at the Labor and Worklife Program at Harvard Law School. This post is based on his recent paper. Despite an increasing focus on company disclosures about workforce-related policies and practices, little attention has been given to very important issues of worker voice: the opportunity and ability of workers to speak out and up about their experience at the workplace and how what they say is heard, discussed, and acted upon. At its core, worker voice is identified with freedom of association, unions, and collective bargaining. However, it may take other forms: directly, by solicitation of worker views through surveys, briefings, suggestion or innovation systems, town halls, quality circles and self-managed work teams; or indirectly, by means of staff associations, health and safety committees, works councils, and board representation.

