This weekend, an event will be held that aims to change how we envision and celebrate Black History. “Remembering Our Past” Panning For Our Future is set for Sunday, and it is focused on cultivating the inner self to help manage and overcome the challenges of life. They are working to build self-esteem, confidence, and connections towards a better life for Black people in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO