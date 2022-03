German activists have barricaded roads and glued their hands to a bridge to protest food waste and other environmental issues.Members of the ‘Uprising of the Last Generation’ group glued their hands to the pavement to block the Köhlbrand bridge in Hamburg, while others barricaded the nearby Kattwyck bridge.The organisation is comprised of environmental activists who are trying to raise awareness of climate issues through hunger strikes and traffic disruption.Protestors have warned they will carry out more action at airports and ports in Berlin and Munich if the German government does not commit to laws aimed at preventing food waste, reports DW.A statement on...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO