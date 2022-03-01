ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue at Wisconsin odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) visit the Kohl Center for a 9 p.m. ET tip against the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4). Below, we look at the Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Purdue is coming into this battle off a 3-point road loss to Michigan State, failing to cover as 3.5-point favorites. The Boilermakers have pushed twice and failed to cover 3 times in their previous 5 games.

They’re 13-14-2 against the spread (ATS) this season. Led by phenom G Jaden Ivey who is averaging 17.3 points per game, the Boilermakers have posted just a 6-11-1 ATS conference record, a Big Ten worst.

Wisconsin is 10-8 ATS in Big Ten play and 16-12 ATS on the season, having covered 4 of its last 6.

Wisconsin is 11-3 outright at home and is led in points (20.5), assists (2.3) and rebounds (8.3) by F Johnny Davis. Wisconsin is on a four-game win streak with road wins over Rutgers and Indiana.

Purdue at Wisconsin odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Purdue -160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Wisconsin +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Purdue -2.5 (-115) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Purdue at Wisconsin odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wisconsin 76, Purdue 74

SPRINKLE on WISCONSIN +130.

Wisconsin deserves more respect here than it is being given.

It is 11-3 at home and has won 4 straight games. I’d prefer the Wisconsin points as Purdue is 5-1 straight up against ranked opponents. It is, however, just 5-4 on the road.

BET on WISCONSIN +2.5 (-107).

Saturday was a historic day in NCAA basketball as all top-6 programs lost. All of those teams were on the road. Purdue also hasn’t played well on the road this season, just 3-5-1 ATS.

Wisconsin has yet to play a game this season as home underdogs, if that tells you how good they are at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s defense also gives up a mere 68.2 points per game, good for 4th in the conference. Furthermore, the Badgers rank 2nd in the Big Ten in opponents’ 3-point field goal rate.

Purdue’s offense ranks second in the nation in three-point shooting and 6th in total scoring. Wisconsin’s defense has held 4 straight opponents to under 70. Put it all together, and I like Wisconsin at home.

“LEAN” on the OVER 144.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing both programs can do, it’s score.

The Boilermakers are 17-12 O/U this season while the Badgers are 18-10 O/U. With both teams led by potential lottery picks, there should be a good amount of a high-level playmaker in this battle.

Purdue is 6-4 O/U over its last 10 and Wisconsin is 4-1 O/U over its last 5.

