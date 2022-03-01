Purdue at Wisconsin odds, picks and prediction

The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) visit the Kohl Center for a 9 p.m. ET tip against the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers (23-5, 14-4). Below, we look at the Purdue vs. Wisconsin odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Purdue is coming into this battle off a 3-point road loss to Michigan State, failing to cover as 3.5-point favorites. The Boilermakers have pushed twice and failed to cover 3 times in their previous 5 games.

They’re 13-14-2 against the spread (ATS) this season. Led by phenom G Jaden Ivey who is averaging 17.3 points per game, the Boilermakers have posted just a 6-11-1 ATS conference record, a Big Ten worst.

Wisconsin is 10-8 ATS in Big Ten play and 16-12 ATS on the season, having covered 4 of its last 6.

Wisconsin is 11-3 outright at home and is led in points (20.5), assists (2.3) and rebounds (8.3) by F Johnny Davis. Wisconsin is on a four-game win streak with road wins over Rutgers and Indiana.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Purdue at Wisconsin odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Purdue -160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Wisconsin +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Purdue -160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Wisconsin +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Against the spread (ATS): Purdue -2.5 (-115) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-107)

Purdue -2.5 (-115) | Wisconsin +2.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 144.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Purdue at Wisconsin odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wisconsin 76, Purdue 74

SPRINKLE on WISCONSIN +130.

Wisconsin deserves more respect here than it is being given.

It is 11-3 at home and has won 4 straight games. I’d prefer the Wisconsin points as Purdue is 5-1 straight up against ranked opponents. It is, however, just 5-4 on the road.

BET on WISCONSIN +2.5 (-107).

Saturday was a historic day in NCAA basketball as all top-6 programs lost. All of those teams were on the road. Purdue also hasn’t played well on the road this season, just 3-5-1 ATS.

Wisconsin has yet to play a game this season as home underdogs, if that tells you how good they are at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin’s defense also gives up a mere 68.2 points per game, good for 4th in the conference. Furthermore, the Badgers rank 2nd in the Big Ten in opponents’ 3-point field goal rate.

Purdue’s offense ranks second in the nation in three-point shooting and 6th in total scoring. Wisconsin’s defense has held 4 straight opponents to under 70. Put it all together, and I like Wisconsin at home.

“LEAN” on the OVER 144.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing both programs can do, it’s score.

The Boilermakers are 17-12 O/U this season while the Badgers are 18-10 O/U. With both teams led by potential lottery picks, there should be a good amount of a high-level playmaker in this battle.

Purdue is 6-4 O/U over its last 10 and Wisconsin is 4-1 O/U over its last 5.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).