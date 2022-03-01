Number of Americans self-identifying as LGBTQ+ has doubled in the last ten years

I feel both positive and negative about International Women’s Day. For example, if I was asked to talk about my most inspiring woman, for International Women’s Day, I think I’d fucking kill myself. Because that doesn’t really mean anything. Yes, of course we’re inspired by other women, but I think we’ve reached the stage where we’ve got to stop doing things like that, and concentrate more on getting more women in positions of power. Because that’s really the only thing that’s going to make a difference. Men are not just going to say, ‘Oh here’s the power – you take it. You just have it.’ They’ll throw us a bone every now and again, but the only way to get things more equal, the only way to protect women’s bodies and women’s rights, is to have more women in positions of power.

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO