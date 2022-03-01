ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Number of Americans self-identifying as LGBTQ+ has doubled in the last ten years

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — The number of Americans self-identifying as LGBTQ+ is growing fast. A Gallup poll found the number of Americans who feel comfortable coming out is at an all time high of 7.1%, which has doubled since its last measurement in 2012. “Years and generations of activism...

KIII TV3

Record number of out LGBTQ candidates running in Texas primary, PAC says

TEXAS, USA — The 2022 Texas primary election is already making history, according to one political group. There are a record number of out LGBTQ candidates running in the primary, according to LGBTQ Victory Fund, a political action committee (PAC) that works to increase the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials at all levels of government.
TEXAS STATE
Morganton News Herald

A brief history of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the American workforce

Kazoo analyzed the history of the American workforce’s efforts to advance—and many times also regress — the inclusion of LGBTQ+ workers. History of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the American workforce. History of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the American workforce. Precolonial, Reconstruction, and pre-20th-century America. The Lavender Scare: Queer workers...
SOCIETY
AFP

Florida lawmakers pass controversial 'Don't Say Gay' schools bill

Florida's state senate on Tuesday passed a controversial bill banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools, a step that critics complain will hurt the LGBTQ community. The legislation goes to Governor Ron DeSantis, who says he supports it, now that it has passed both chambers of the state legislature. Opposition Democrats and LGBTQ rights activists have lobbied against what they call the "Don't Say Gay" law, which will affect kids in kindergarten through third grade, when they are eight or nine years old. The bill also bans teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
FLORIDA STATE
Kerrang

Skin: “The only way to protect women’s bodies and women’s rights is to have more women in positions of power”

I feel both positive and negative about International Women’s Day. For example, if I was asked to talk about my most inspiring woman, for International Women’s Day, I think I’d fucking kill myself. Because that doesn’t really mean anything. Yes, of course we’re inspired by other women, but I think we’ve reached the stage where we’ve got to stop doing things like that, and concentrate more on getting more women in positions of power. Because that’s really the only thing that’s going to make a difference. Men are not just going to say, ‘Oh here’s the power – you take it. You just have it.’ They’ll throw us a bone every now and again, but the only way to get things more equal, the only way to protect women’s bodies and women’s rights, is to have more women in positions of power.
EDUCATION

