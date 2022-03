Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an experience all its own. Once guests step onto the Halcyon, they're a part of their own Star Wars story, completely immersing themselves in the world of the iconic sci-fi franchise for the next two days. The only time anyone leaves the ship during an experience is for a trip to the planet of Batuu, also known as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Sure, this trip acts as a destination for the Starcruiser on its voyage, mimicking a real life cruise ship itinerary, but it also serves a deeper purpose. Thanks to the Galactic Starcruiser's story, everything in Galaxy's Edge has a bit more meaning and guests who arrive from the Halcyon will experience the park area in an entirely new way.

