ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

My Idea share second single “Crutch”

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Konigsberg of Palberta and Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes have shared "Crutch," their second track as My Idea. It follows the lead single and title track of their debut album, CRY MFER, out...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Daughters of Reykjavík share Eurovision single ‘Turn This Around’

Daughters of Reykjavík have shared the song they hope to represent Iceland with at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – hear ‘Turn This Around’ below. The eight-piece rap collective are currently favourites to proceed from Iceland’s live TV contest Söngvakeppnin, which will choose the country’s representative for this year’s contest in Turin.
WORLD
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Da Band’s Freddy P Blames Diddy For Mental Health Issues — Admits Contemplating Suicide

It looks like he made the band but didn’t make out in life the way he anticipated. In an Instagram post earlier this week, one of the members of Da Band, the collective of artists who were put together during the second season of the reality TV series, MTV’s Making the Band, aired his grievances against music mogul Sean Combs. He expressed having mental health issues and blames it on being in the series and the treatment he received at the hands of the Bad Boy founder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crutch#Hardly Art
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tennis World Usa

Baby Tiger Woods, the Instagram viral video

Golf.obsession post a video about an incredible junior golf swing in full flow in front of a famous Tiger Woods photograph while in the comfort of his family's living room. The video starts with the little boy taking a quick look at Woods before placing his eyes back on the ball and then swinging beautifully through to impact.
GOLF
Radar Online.com

Rapper Nas Dragged To Federal Court Over Tupac

Nas is being dragged to federal court over late rapper Tupac. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Al Pereira is suing the legendary rapper in federal court. Article continues below advertisement. The lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California on February 2. Pereira took...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy