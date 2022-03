El Presidente himself has visited these Michigan restaurants for his One Bite with Davey Pageviews pizza reviews. "One bite, everybody knows the rules." Those are the words that every Barstool Sports fan knows. They are said by founder Dave Portnoy in every One Bite with Davey Pageviews pizza review. Honestly, I could watch these reviews all day for two reasons. First, I love pizza. Second, Dave has a no-nonsense approach and gives his honest opinion on the pizzas that he tries. Also, it is fun to watch the reviews when it is a place you have actually been to.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO