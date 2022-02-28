ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rookie Report: Jonathan Kuminga's double-figure scoring streak comes to end vs. Mavs

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks, Jonathan Kuminga was riding one of the best scoring stretches of his rookie campaign. The No. 7 pick from the 2021 NBA draft notched nine consecutive games with double-figures in scoring.

During his impressive run, Kuminga was averaging 15.4 points on 58.8% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from long distance in 26.5 minutes per game.

However, similar to the rest of the Warriors’ rotation, Kuminga struggled to find the bottom of the net against the Mavericks on Sunday night at Chase Center.

In 17 minutes off the bench in Golden State’s loss to Dallas, Kuminga tallied nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with four boards and two steals. The G League Ignite alumnus was in foul trouble for most of the contest, recording five fouls against the Mavericks. After scoring five points in the third quarter, Kuminga failed to register a bucket the rest of the game. The 19-year-old led the Warriors with four turnovers — his second-highest mark of the season.

With Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala missing time, the Warriors will need Kuminga to bounce back as they start a four-game road swing on Tuesday in Minnesota.

During his rookie campaign, Kuminga is averaging 8.2 points on 50.7% shooting from the field with 2.9 boards in 14.8 minutes per game.

The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Recruiting Model Has New Prediction For Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s recruitment has drawn unprecedented attention. The nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli, Arch has received offers from every prominent program in the country. One school in particular has emerged as the potential favorite: the University of Alabama. On Tuesday, On3 released its latest prediction machine update...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provides cryptic update on Klay Thompson’s mysterious injury

Klay was ruled out for Sunday’s 107-101 loss to the Mavs after being tagged with a “general illness.” The Warriors have not provided any other information about Thompson’s condition, but he was reportedly seen driving away from Chase Center hours before Sunday’s game started. Klay was likely sent home because of his condition, and we just hope this isn’t a COVID-related issue.
NBA
