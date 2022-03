Click here to read the full article. A Dutch couple, Hubert De Boer and Liesebeth Mellis, returned 17 pre-Columbian artifacts to Mexico this past Sunday, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Culture. The couple had the artifacts in their possession for more than 30 years, though the Ministry of Culture did not disclose how they had come to own the pieces. It was only when De Boer and Mellis visited an exhibition of Aztec artifacts at the Museum of Ethnography in the city of Leiden that they realized how important this cultural wealth was for Mexicans. The 17 artifacts...

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO