Injury Report: Warriors' Klay Thompson (general illness) out vs. Timberwolves on Tuesday

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will open their four-game road swing without a starter in the backcourt on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. For the second consecutive game, Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Warriors due to a general illness.

Thompson was ruled out with the same illness during the Warriors’ loss on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Steve Kerr is ruling Thompson as “day-to-day” with his illness. Kerr told reporters Thompson could join the Warriors on the road in Dallas for their contest on Thursday.

Without Thompson, Kerr opted to start Moses Moody in the backcourt against the Mavericks. The rookie played 25 minutes, scoring five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field with five rebounds.

Jordan Poole came off the bench against the Mavs, tallying only four points on 0-of-7 shooting from the field with six boards and an assist in 19 minutes. Sunday’s contest was the first game this season Poole didn’t record a field goal.

The Warriors are slated to meet Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at the Target Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!