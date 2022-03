Gordi has teamed up with Troye Sivan on the new single ‘Wait’, an original song from his new film Three Months. The pop star is the lead in the coming-of-age dramedy, loosely based on the life of writer and director Jared Frieder. Set in 2011, Three Months follows a gay teen, Caleb (Sivan), who has to contend with being exposed to HIV just before his high school graduation. After being told by a doctor that he has to wait three months to find for a test to detect the virus, Caleb finds love and friendship during that time.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO