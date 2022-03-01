ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' review: Ambitious, but extremely dark

By Rafer Guzmán rafer.guzman@newsday.com
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRATED PG-13 (strong violence and gruesome themes) BOTTOM LINE An ambitious and very dark thriller that takes its hero back to his noirish roots. They say every decade gets the Batman it needs, from his campy-groovy incarnation in the 1960s to his increasingly aggrieved iterations in recent years. If so, what...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

‘The Batman’ Is the Best Batman Movie Since ‘The Dark Knight’

Riddle me this: What’s brooding and black and soars above the congested superhero pack? The Batman, Warner Bros’ fourth cinematic reboot of the famed DC character, which fumes with more grim, gritty rage than all of its predecessors combined. While it may not achieve the peaks of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 franchise high-water mark The Dark Knight, Matt Reeves’ comic book epic is a vigorous beast in its own right, a three-hour saga of torment and vengeance whose spirit is at once indebted to ’90s-style doom and gloom, and intensely attuned to our contemporary mood of misery, fear and ferocity.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

‘The Batman’ Review: A Tortured Robert Pattinson Goes Even Darker Than ‘The Dark Knight’

Where do you go after “The Dark Knight”? Ben Affleck blew it, and even Christopher Nolan, who brought unprecedented levels of realism and gravitas to that franchise-best Batman saga, couldn’t improve on what he’d created in his 2012 sequel. So what is “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves’ strategy? Answer: Go darker than “The Dark Knight,” deadlier than “No Time to Die” and longer than “Dune” with a serious-minded Batman stand-alone of his own. Leaning in to those elements doesn’t automatically mean audiences will embrace Reeves’ vision. But this grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes.
MOVIES
WLNS

A new Batman emerges from the darkness

(AP)–Robert Pattinson isn’t morally opposed to superhero films. But he wasn’t exactly seeking them out before “The Batman” came along, either. The 35-year-old who seemed to emerge as a fully formed superstar in mega franchises like “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” has for the past decade or so found himself chasing edgier fare, smaller movies with […]
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘The Batman’ review: Robert Pattinson swoops down in this very dark and long reboot

Imagine, if you will, the pitch meeting for “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Caped Crusader franchise starring Robert Pattinson. “Like ‘Joker,’ ” says someone at a conference table, “but more depressing.” Someone else pipes up, “We could save money on lighting by just, you know, not lighting it at all.” And another joins in, “And what if we made it really, really long?”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Peter Craig
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Andy Serkis
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
NME

STAYC – ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ review: a mature, ambitious return that ups the ante

From their delightful viral single ‘ASAP’ to the confident pop anthem ‘Stereotype’, STAYC have solidified their status as one of K-pop’s finest fourth-generation groups by keeping listeners on their toes. Careful experimentation is, by now, part and parcel of the group’s identity – but it might not be too far off to assume that there’s a part of it that’s influenced by the member’s own growth as individuals.
MUSIC
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Detective Comics
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jason Momoa just publicly addressed his split from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has publicly addressed his split from Lisa Bonet, amid rumours that the pair could be getting back together. Back in January, actors Jason and Lisa announced that they had split after 16 years as a couple. However, in early March, reports then claimed that the duo had reunited and put divorce proceedings on hold.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige on Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange: "You've Become the Anchor of the MCU"

When Iron Man first arrived, he became a driving force in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe that until after his death in the Avengers: Endgame, his legacy continued. However, now that Tony Stark is no longer in the franchise, Kevin Feige recognized Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange as the new key player saying “You’ve become the anchor of the MCU.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Pieces of Her: Netflix users are agreed on same point regarding ‘annoying’ character

Netflix viewers are watching Pieces of Her in their millions, and all seem to be agreed on one point.The new eight-part series follows Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) as she tries to piece together the dark past of her mother (Toni Collette).Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, the series, created by Charlotte Stoudt, was released on Friday (4 March).While viewers have been gripped by the show’s many twists and turns, they seem to be collectively feeling extremely frustrated by the “stupid” choices made by Heathcote’s character. Judging by Twitter, those who are watching the show can’t...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy