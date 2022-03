While Nike has yet to make any sort of official announcement on the matter, 1982 is indeed the big 40th birthday for the Air Force 1. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, this basketball shoe has since become the ultimate casual lifestyle shoe, spawning its own division within Nike Sportswear as the business around the AF1 has grown immensely. Anniversary celebrations are quite important for the AF1 because of its influence and staying factor in the sneaker game; in 2007 the AF XXV campaign saw the unveiling of a completely modernized version of the Air Force shoe for basketball, while the XXX in 2012 introduced several lifestyle iterations of the model such as the Air Force 1 Foamposite and the VT styles. Since then, the Air Force 1 has expanded exponentially as the business continued to grow, with iterations such as the Shadow and Pixel made just for women.

