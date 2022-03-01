ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New legislation mandates access to free period products for DC students

By Elise Kline
The DC Line
The DC Line
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Juliana Lopez enters the bathroom at her high school in need of a pad, the 17-year-old junior at Columbia Heights Educational Campus is often left empty-handed. Lopez recounted urgently needing to visit the school nurse for a pad when she was in ninth grade because the dispenser was...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The DC Line

Press Release: At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds Successfully Moves Landmark Tenant Protection Legislation into Law

News Release — At-large DC Council member Anita Bonds. Eviction record sealing and anti-discrimination provisions in housing are among the strongest in the nation. Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, At-Large Councilmember Anita Bonds, Chairperson of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration, moved into law a measure that provides permanent due process protections for renters in the District. This bill, entitled the “Eviction Record Sealing Authority and Fair Tenant Screening Amendment Act of 2021,” includes many crucial provisions, including the requirement that housing providers provide written notice of legal proceedings to tenants in all nonpayment of rent cases and the requirement that Court eviction records of all cases that are resolved in the favor of the housing provider must be sealed after three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Council Unanimously Passes Allen and Lewis George Emergency Bill Allowing DCPS Teachers and Staff to Run for State Board of Education

News Release — Ward 6 DC Council member Charles Allen. Today, during its regular Legislative Meeting, the DC Council unanimously passed an emergency bill from Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen and Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George to allow teachers and staff of DC Public Schools to run and serve on the non-partisan DC State Board of Education. The SBOE is a non-partisan body that helps set and advise on education policy in both public and public charter school settings.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Set to Dramatically Expand Paid Leave Benefits for Workers and Slash Tax Rate for Employers

News Release — At-large DC Council member Elissa Silverman. Will Singer (Councilmember Silverman) CFO Certifies Significant Tax Rate Cut to .26% from .62%, a $200 million savings; Also certifies program increase in parental leave from 8 to 12 weeks, medical and family leave from 6 to 12 weeks for eligible workers beginning July 1, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Free KN95 Masks for Children at DC COVID Centers Starting March 2nd

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all DC Health COVID Centers will offer free child-sized KN95 masks beginning Wednesday, March 2. Proof of residency will be required and DC residents can obtain two (2) packages of children’s masks each containing five (5) masks for a total of ten (10) masks per resident. In addition to masks for children, all COVID Centers will continue to provide access to vaccinations, boosters, adult masks, take-home rapid antigen tests, and PCR tests.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Expand Access to Fertility Treatment

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson introduced the Expanding Access to Fertility Treatment Amendment Act of 2022. This legislation would expand coverage provided through private insurers, Medicaid and the DC Healthcare Alliance to include diagnosis and treatment for infertility.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: A New Senior Building, Multi-family Building, and Townhomes Mark the First Phase in the Redevelopment of Kenilworth Courts

The District of Columbia Housing Authority, local and federal officials, and the Kenilworth Courts community broke ground today on Kenilworth 166. The $83 million project is the first phase of the Kenilworth Courts redevelopment, which kicked off with a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CHOICE planning grant 10 years ago.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Statement on Meeting with National Park Service, Army Corps of Engineers and WMATA on Ordnance Found on Fort Totten Trail

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today released a statement on her meeting earlier this week with the National Park Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to discuss the unexploded ordnance found on Fort Totten Trail in the District of Columbia. Norton requested the meeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Health Announces New COVID-19 Community Level Metrics

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC Health announced the District’s new COVID-19 Community Level key metrics. The updated key metrics are in line with the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, February 25, that it was releasing a new framework to monitor the level of COVID-19 in communities that includes hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and cases. This new approach focuses on preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness. The COVID-19 Community Level will inform DC Health’s recommendations on prevention measures, like masking and testing. The District’s current COVID-19 Community Level is low.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Henderson
Person
Fred Lewis
Person
Muriel Bowser
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Expresses Disappointment Biden Did Not Mention D.C. Statehood in State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today said she is disappointed that President Biden did not mention statehood for the District of Columbia in his State of the Union address last night. While the Biden administration has strongly endorsed D.C. statehood, Biden, as president, has never discussed D.C. statehood publicly himself. Norton has personally spoken to the White House about the importance of Biden speaking up for D.C. statehood, including in last night’s State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on the State of the Union Address

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, following President Biden’s first State of the Union address, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the following statement:. “Tonight, President Biden presented the nation with a united, fortified, and clear path forward – a path where the United States is a global leader in standing up for democracy and the values that are at the core of our social fabric as Americans. Under President Biden, our nation has confronted incredible challenges. We’ve experienced tremendous loss and have had to endure sacrifices that we never imagined we’d confront. But through historic investment, determined leadership, and a collective courage, our nation has continued our path to recovery and an even brighter future.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Announces Guests for State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her virtual guests for tonight’s State of the Union address will be several strong advocates for statehood for the District of Columbia, including the executive director of DC Vote, a co-founder of Neighbors United for D.C. Statehood, the executive director of Students United for D.C. Statehood, the chair of Howard University’s Political Science Department, and two Howard University seniors. Members of Congress typically bring a guest from their districts to attend the State of the Union address to highlight an important issue. Due to COVID, members are not allowed to bring a guest this year, so Norton chose to invite several virtual guests who are advocates for D.C. statehood.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: The underbelly of DC’s violence crisis

District officials, including DC Council members, may believe they have helped design an effective public safety model, replete with interrupters, interventionists, and a sprinkling of police officers on the streets. However, this prototype — whatever the ratio of specific ingredients — is essentially a political bromide, treating the symptoms while lacking the depth and breadth for a long-term cure.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Board Of Education#Poverty#Signage#The Dc Council#Ward 2#Ward 1#Ward 3#Ward 4#Ward 7
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Calls on Biden to Use State of the Union Address to Advocate for D.C. Statehood

Democratic and Republican presidents have used State of the Union addresses to advocate for D.C. voting rights and home rule. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today called on President Biden to advocate for statehood for the District of Columbia in tomorrow’s State of the Union address. While the Biden administration has strongly endorsed D.C. statehood, President Biden, as president, has never discussed D.C. statehood publicly himself. Norton has personally spoken to the White House about the importance of Biden speaking up for D.C. statehood, including in the State of the Union address.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces Sackler Family & Purdue Pharma Will Pay $6 Billion for Their Role in Creating & Profiting from the Opioid Crisis – $1.7 Billion More Than Initial Agreement

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. District Will Receive Over $31 Million Total from Sackler Family & Purdue to Support Victims of Opioid Abuse, Bringing Total OAG Secured in Opioid Settlements for the District to Nearly $80 Million. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on the Dedication of the Pierre L’Enfant Statue in the United States Capitol

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton at the dedication ceremony of DC’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol. The bronze statue of Pierre L’Enfant, who designed the original plans for Washington, DC, has been at the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building since 2008. On February 27, 2020, 219 years after the passage of the Organic Act of 1801, Speaker Pelosi announced that Congress had accepted the gift of the L’Enfant statue from the District. In 2013, Congress accepted the District’s first statue, a bronze statue of Frederick Douglass. Washington, DC now joins all 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol. In celebration of today’s ceremony, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Releases Remarks from Ceremony Unveiling D.C.’s Second Statue in the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson unveiled D.C.’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol. The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant, which D.C. commissioned more than a decade ago with the hope that it would one day be displayed in the Capitol. Because each state is entitled to two statues in the Capitol, Norton said today is a symbolic step toward statehood for the almost 700,000 residents of the nation’s capital.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement on February 2022 Revenue Estimates

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2022 – 2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenue is revised upward in FY 2022 by $149 million. The local source revenue forecast for FY 2022 – FY 2025 has also been revised upward by a total of approximately $603 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Says Fencing Around Capitol Must Come Down Quickly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) released the following statement on the reinstallation of temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol today. “I understand the security concerns related to the trucker convoy and the State of the Union address that led to the fencing being temporarily reinstalled around the Capitol. However, I will ensure that the fencing comes down as soon as possible to restore freedom of movement for District of Columbia residents and the general public.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on DC’s First “Our RFP” Affordable Housing Project Located in Ward 2

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA), District leaders, and community members broke ground on Parcel 42, DC’s first “OurRFP” project, a mixed-use and 98% affordable apartment building with 110-units and ground floor retail space located at 7th Street NW and Rhode Island Avenue in Ward 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
976
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy