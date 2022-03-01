New legislation mandates access to free period products for DC students

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton at the dedication ceremony of DC’s second statue in the U.S. Capitol. The bronze statue of Pierre L’Enfant, who designed the original plans for Washington, DC, has been at the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building since 2008. On February 27, 2020, 219 years after the passage of the Organic Act of 1801, Speaker Pelosi announced that Congress had accepted the gift of the L’Enfant statue from the District. In 2013, Congress accepted the District’s first statue, a bronze statue of Frederick Douglass. Washington, DC now joins all 50 states in having two statues in the Capitol. In celebration of today’s ceremony, Mayor Bowser released the following statement:

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO