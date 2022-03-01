ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In Like a Lion?

By Joe Veres
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like we'll be heading into March on a mild note with temperatures expected to top out...

www.weny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Weather Eye: Good chance that March will come in like a lion

We finally got rid of that cold air that lingered most of the week. Although we did not see any record-low temperatures due to completely calm conditions all night, we did manage to achieve the lowest temperature of the winter season, with 21 degrees early Friday morning. That was 1 degree above the record low of 20 degrees set in 1993.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOMU

Forecast: March entering "like a lamb" rather than "a lion"

The old saying "March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb" is a common one. This March will flip that on its head and really enter like a lamb, featuring warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. A clear sky, calm winds, and cold...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Rain Shower
NewsChannel 36

Late Day Showers

This afternoon will become cloudy as moisture is drawn in from the southwest. Scattered rain showers will pick up this afternoon as a warm front lifts through. Lake enhanced snow showers will filter in, overnight as winds shift out of the northwest. Tomorrow will be mainly dry. Our next clipper will drop through Wednesday evening bringing scattered snow showers with accumulations near one inch.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

A Frigid Evening

Tonight will call for the heat on "high." Temperatures will dip into the single digits. A cold front pushed through, shifting winds out of the northwest. This is allowing cold temperatures to settle into the region and take hold tonight. High pressure will begin to settle in, tomorrow. This will...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Unseasonably Mild Weekend!

Much warmer conditions will return to the Twin Tiers just in time for the upcoming weekend. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday with afternoon temperatures into the mid 30s. More clouds will arrive on Saturday as a warm front approaches and temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 40s. Once the front lifts through Sunday morning, temperatures will soar well into the 60s! Early showers are likely on Sunday with some sunny breaks expected during the afternoon. The record high on Sunday is 68, set in 1946.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Sunshine Returns Wednesday

Partial sunshine will return to the region on Wednesday with temperatures expected to remain relatively mild out ahead of an approaching cold front. Another clipper system will pass through Wednesday night with a mix of rain and snow. The wintry mix will transition over to all snow behind the cold front as temperatures overnight drop into the lower 20s. It'll remain cold on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and the chance for a few more snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsChannel 36

Snow Showers Overnight

A clipper system will swing through tonight. Snow showers will begin around 9 PM and linger into the early morning. Accumulations will stay low near 1". This system will bring much colder weather as it drags a cold front in with winds shifting out of the northwest. Tomorrow's highs will stay in the 20s. High pressure will approach from the east, causing sinking air and drier conditions. This dry stretch will continue through Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Mostly Cloudy Saturday

Temperatures will start out in the teens Saturday morning, but a nice warming trend will develop through the day. A warm front over the Ohio Valley will lift our way with increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. We're expecting highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is 5-10 degrees above average. Unseasonably mild conditions will follow Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. 40s will return early next week with up to 1" of rain possible.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

A Dry Start to the Weekend

High pressure will keep the start of this weekend on the dry side. This afternoon will stay mostly sunny and clear. As this area of high pressure slides toward the eastern coast, a warm front will begin to approach from the west tomorrow. Cloud coverage will thicken tomorrow just ahead...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Wind Advisories for parts of viewing area

As a warm front approaches the Twin Tiers, gusty conditions will accompany it as it crosses. Wind Advisories are posted for Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Yates counties in New York, and Tioga and Potter counties in the Northern Tier. These locations will see gusts upwards of near 50 MPH, although recent model guidance is showing the chance of gusts up near 60 MPH in some localized spots. While Chemung, Tioga(NY) and Bradford counties aren't underneath this advisory, they will still get gusty winds. Across the entire region, the risk of losing power is increased, so make sure you take proper precautions such as charging your phone in the event power does go out.
ENVIRONMENT
Northland FAN 106.5

Will March 2022 Come In Like A Lion Or A Lamb In Duluth?

March is here which can mean two things: another month of grueling winter for the Twin Ports or the light at the end of the tunnel when we start to see signs of spring. There are so many things to look forward to around this time of year as winter turns to spring, even if it does so slowly. After a long and cold winter, everyone just becomes happier when the sun shines more and it isn't so cold.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy