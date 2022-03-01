In Like a Lion?

As a warm front approaches the Twin Tiers, gusty conditions will accompany it as it crosses. Wind Advisories are posted for Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Yates counties in New York, and Tioga and Potter counties in the Northern Tier. These locations will see gusts upwards of near 50 MPH, although recent model guidance is showing the chance of gusts up near 60 MPH in some localized spots. While Chemung, Tioga(NY) and Bradford counties aren't underneath this advisory, they will still get gusty winds. Across the entire region, the risk of losing power is increased, so make sure you take proper precautions such as charging your phone in the event power does go out.

