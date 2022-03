In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Colorado Avalanche are looking to improve their team and have reached out to a few different clubs about some of their star players. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have said they probably aren’t going to do much before the trade deadline but could add a defenseman if they make a move. The Edmonton Oilers have been heavily scouting a couple of teams, while the Boston Bruins have spoken with Jake DeBrusk’s camp about a sign and trade. Finally, could the Vegas Golden Knights add if they fear they might miss the playoffs?

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO