ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon Favreau Made an "Insane" Deal With Lucasfilm After THE MANDALORIAN Became a Huge Success

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Favreau made a huge splash in the Star Wars franchise with The Mandalorian. After the Star Wars sequel trilogy wrecked the franchise and tore Star Wars fans apart, Favreau and Dave Filoni swooped in to save the day, franchise, and fandom with The Mandalorian. According to a recent...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Director Teases Star Wars Future After Disney+ Series

It looks like Star Wars is in for a bright future after The Mandalorian!. There is little doubt that Star Wars has been changing ever since Disney+ dropped the first season of The Mandalorian. The series introduced a new hero with no particular connection to the Skywalker Saga but still managed to draw new fans into the franchise. So what could it mean for the franchise when the show finally ends? Director Rick Famuyiwa has shared his thoughts on the future of Star Wars!
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Dropout boss reveals why huge last-minute changes were made

The Dropout's showrunner has revealed some essential last-minute changes made to the show. The Disney+ and Hulu's true crime drama finds Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls) in the lead role as Elizabeth Holmes – once a founder of billion-dollar medical company called Theranos, but now awaiting sentencing for fraud. Speaking...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Jon Favreau
Deadline

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Set For April Theatrical Release In China

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has been granted an April 3 theatrical release date in China. Sony last summer licensed the fourth installment in the successful franchise to Amazon worldwide, but retained China rights. With the date now confirmed, Sony gets a month’s lead time on promotion and marketing in China where the previous films have grossed a combined $63M, including over $32M from 2018’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Although April 3 is a Sunday, it falls at the start of the Qingming Festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, which can...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#The Mandalorian#Star Wars Day#Puck
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige on Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange: "You've Become the Anchor of the MCU"

When Iron Man first arrived, he became a driving force in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe that until after his death in the Avengers: Endgame, his legacy continued. However, now that Tony Stark is no longer in the franchise, Kevin Feige recognized Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange as the new key player saying “You’ve become the anchor of the MCU.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Taron Egerton Collapses 90 Minutes In To Opening Night Of New Play In London, Had To Bow Out The Rest Of The Show

Actor Taron Egerton gave the audience a fright after collapsing on stage in London during the opening night of new play C--k. The Sing actor was set to hit the stage at the Ambassadors Theater in London to perform the latest play directed by Marianne Elliott. The show went off without a hitch until Egerton collapsed on stage before the second act.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy