The pandemic rocked the healthcare industry to its core in ways that went beyond it being the largest public health crisis in more than a century. Patients flocked to telehealth in record numbers as stay-at-home recommendations went into effect and hospitals limited the availability of routine or voluntary procedures. A November 2021 study found that only 17% of patients leveraged telehealth services before the pandemic, but 47% reported using it for the first time since the health crisis began.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO