On Saturday, it was finally time for the Michigan football edge rushing duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to show out with their turn at the NFL scouting combine. Hutchinson is vying to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top three, while Ojabo is hoping to be a top 10 pick, and likely won’t fall out of the top 20. Having a solid combine performance is a way to ensure that.

