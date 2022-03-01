ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heartless thieves break into champion surfer's home and steal car as he helps rescue dozens of flood-ravaged victims

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A world champion Australian surfer returned home from rescuing victims of the rampaging Tweed River to find thieves had stolen his wife's car.

Joel Parkinson rescued dozens of people stranded in flood waters from the Queensland floods on his jet ski on Monday and Tuesday.

But when Parkinson returned home 'exhausted' to the Gold Coast he found his home broken into and wife Monica's car had been taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q4Dh_0eSM4tup00
Former world champion surfer Joel Parkinson returned home from rescuing flood victims from a rampaging Tweed River to find thieves stole his wife Monica's car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTfoU_0eSM4tup00
Parkinson rescued dozens of people stranded in flood waters from the Queensland floods on his jet ski on Monday and Tuesday, especially around Tumbulgum and Murwillumbah

Southeast Queensland and northeast NSW are in the midst of a once-in-century flooding crisis with dozens of river systems overwhelming low lying communities after unprecedented rains.

'All day I'd been helping people who were close to losing their lives and their houses and I came home to that,' Parkinson told the Courier Mail.

While many people were trying to help, others 'just want to do bad' he said.

Parkinson, 40, and several surfer mates including fellow former world champion Mick Fanning helped people and pets from flooded homes at Tumbulgum and Murwillumbah.

Like many locals with watercraft, Parkinson and Fannings launched their jet skis from the Tweed River and rode to many homes in the low-lying riverside communities.

Parkinson reckons they saved up to 40 people, six dogs, three cats and some chickens.

'I've rescued cats, dogs, I've had 10-15 people on my ski, it's been hectic, just picking people people up, getting to higher ground,' he said in a video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48j0C4_0eSM4tup00
On video Parkinson can be heard saying the home in this footage is a two-storey home - and he was riding over vehicles to reach it

'We went to one farmhouse that I thought was one-storey the water was so high. But it was actually two storeys and I was jet skiing over their cars to get to them,' Parkinson told the Courier Mail.

Among their successes were a man from a treehouse and also a four-year old child, his mum and their dog.

Parkinson and Fannings were joined in the jet ski rescues by Bede Durbidge, Mikey Wright and comedian Celeste Barber's husband Api Robin.

Parkinson said he could never look at the Tweed river the same way again and that he'd never seen it so bad.

Comments / 0

