ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Congratulations – you just won a new car!

By Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSRPi_0eSM4okQ00 Lucky Hillsboro couple take home a 2021 Toyota RAV4 as winners of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show New Car Giveaway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1al6FU_0eSM4okQ00 Luan Nguyen clicked the fob to unlock the 2021 Toyota RAV4 SE Prime 4x4.

If the lights went off, the car was his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkZ9w_0eSM4okQ00 As the third of four finalists in the 2022 Portland International Auto Show Car Giveaway, Nguyen had a 50-50 chance of winning the car.

Both Joel Chiong of Vancouver and Neil Pope of Beaverton had struck out in their attempts to unlock the new car. Waiting fourth for his turn was Lake Oswego resident Barry Mroz.

Unfortunately for Mroz, his turn would never come.

Nguyen clicked his fob a second time and the lights went off. Stunned at first, a big smile came over his face and he raised both arms in the air. Suddenly Nguyen's wife, Van, was in his arms as he twirled her around in front of the cheering crowd of onlookers thrilled to see the couple so excited about winning their brand-new car.

The car giveaway on Sunday night, Feb. 27, was the culminating event of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Beaverton Toyota and the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Association (MPNCDA) were responsible for providing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD Plug in Hybrid.

According to MPNCDA Executive Vice President Greg Remensperger, the Toyota RAV4, with an MSRP of almost $40,000, was the most expensive vehicle ever given away in the history of the Auto Show. Pamplin Media was the presenting sponsor of the giveaway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Officials tout highlights of Highway 217 improvements

Oregon, Beaverton and Tigard officials say improvements will mean fewer crashes and less congestion. Local leaders and state officials gathered Friday, Feb. 25, to officially kick off the Oregon Department of Transportation's ambitious $158 million Highway 217 improvement project. Speakers highlighted the addition of auxiliary lanes along the 7-mile-long freeway,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Auto Show updates schedule

Family-friendly events join new vehicle displays at the Oregon Convention Center from Feb. 24-27. The 2022 Portland International Auto Show has released several updates to the upcoming event. They include family-friendly activities in addition to the automotive displays. The show is the largest annual display of new vehicles in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 17, 2022

The Times publishes reader letters on masks, homelessness and Sherwood schools.'Mask hysteria' has gotten way over-the-top We need to normalize faces in Tigard and we need to do it now because the fear of faces is real in this city. How do I know this? Because Tigard-Tualatin School District teachers demanded students be masked outside. Masked children at Cook Park tell my unmasked kids they can't play with them. When asked why I needed to adjust my mask to be fully over my nose, not just over the tip, at the Tigard Public Library, staff told me it was...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

New 270-space parking garage opens in downtown Beaverton

The Beaverton Central Parking Garage, located next to the new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, will be open 24/7. A new public parking garage has opened in Central Beaverton. The garage is located at Southwest Crescent Street and Rose Biggi Avenue, next to the new Patricia Reser Center for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Beaverton, OR
Cars
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Portland, OR
Cars
City
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon should move to cleaner, renewable diesel fuel

Bipartisan legislation could reduce diesel emissions 60%, with safeguards against price spikes and fuel shortages.Our Oregon environment is in crisis. It doesn't take a scientist to recognize our state is changing. Climate experts believe we are close to a point where our efforts will have exponentially less benefit because of the damage already done. We must recognize a universal truth: Actions drive consequences. Industrialization, global trade and population growth have negatively impacted the sensitive ecosystems that we are dependent upon. Absent direct action, soon our air will become increasingly hostile, our lands increasingly barren and our seas increasingly lifeless —...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Two Beaverton properties acquired by Trion Properties

The new assets bring California-based Trion's portfolio to more than $1 billion. Los Angeles-based Trion Properties has acquired two new properties in Beaverton, according to a Jan. 25 release from the company. The $39.1 million double acquisition brings Trion's current portfolio of real estate assets under management to more than...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Wheeler prohibits camping along freeways and high-crash streets

The emergency order follows news that homeless people accounted for a third of all 2021 traffic fatalities.Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration Friday, Feb. 4, prohibiting camping along freeways and designated high-crash network streets within Portland. The order directs the Impact Reduction Team that cleans up homeless camps to prioritize them for removal. "This is a matter of urgency. People are dying. That is why I'm using my executive authority," said Wheeler, who promised other executive actions addressing livability issues in the near future. The order follows the release of a report by the Portland Bureau of...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
38
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy