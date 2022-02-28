No. 4 Maryland Welcomes Delaware Tuesday

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $637
- Miles of road in poor condition: 2,201
- Bridges in poor condition: 253
- Infrastructure report card grade: C
- Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $4.6 billion
Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland, is long overdue for a public transportation overhaul, and the state overall is in need of updates to its roads as a result of heavy traffic and many roads outliving their design life. In particular, there is a need to replace Amtrak’s Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel and to make updates to the city’s East-West Priority Corridor. The $4.6 billion Maryland is set to receive over the next five years is a nearly 36% boost over its federal aid highway funding.
