No. 4 Maryland Welcomes Delaware Tuesday

- Cost of unmaintained roads per person: $637 - Miles of road in poor condition: 2,201 - Bridges in poor condition: 253 - Infrastructure report card grade: C - Expected funding for highway and bridge programs: $4.6 billion Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland, is long overdue for a public transportation overhaul, and the state overall is in need of updates to its roads as a result of heavy traffic and many roads outliving their design life. In particular, there is a need to replace Amtrak’s Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel and to make updates to the city’s East-West Priority Corridor. The $4.6 billion Maryland is set to receive over the next five years is a nearly 36% boost over its federal aid highway funding.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO