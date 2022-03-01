ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Being Selfish Could be the Best Thing You Do For Your Company

By Mike Malatesta
ceoworld.biz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Collins published Good to Great in 2001. I read it around then because everyone was reading it. Its title was intoxicating. It resonated. Who wouldn’t want to know the secret to being great? I did. Its timing was great for me, too, as I was still thinking that I had...

ceoworld.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Why do companies try to shove things down your throat you didn't ask for? Bixby!!

I just bought a Galaxy s8+. Yep, I usually buy behind the curve for the cheap. But what is this Bixby? I am used to Google Assistant but Bixby is plastered all over the place. I wish I could get rid of that special screen next to the Home page. Is there a way to uninstall this program. I've followed articles but invariably a place they say to go in settings is not the same on my phone. This happens it seems with everything I purchase. The helps do not match my phone. smh.
CELL PHONES
Bay News 9

Play Wordle? You could be doing your brain a favor

Wordle is a simple game that managed to take over the country. "I always start with 'train poles,' because this gets me most of the vowels and it gives me the Wheel of Fortune letters, R, S, T, L, N, E," explained Mike Duffy, who plays Wordle daily. Five letters...
NETFLIX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Iacocca
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Robin
News4Jax.com

Could you live without your smartphone? What the technology is doing to your brainpower

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Take a look around the room you’re in right now. Most of us have a smartphone in our hands, within arm’s length, or tucked into a pants pocket. For years, researchers have made a case that smart technology may be bad for our brainpower. Now, a team of researchers from the U.S. and Canada want you to know what they’ve discovered about digital devices and dumbing down.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Disney Plus With Ads Is Not a ‘Hail Mary’ Strategy, CFO Says

Click here to read the full article. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy insisted that media giant’s move to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney Plus later this year is not a “hail Mary” to try to hit aggressive streaming-acquisition goals with a lower entry price. The goal of Disney Plus with ads is to provide consumers an additional choice for how they want to subscribe to the service, according to McCarthy, speaking Monday at Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. “We had some preconceived notions of what consumers wanted” before the company launched Disney Plus, she said — in other...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Executive Committee
CBS Minnesota

Survey Shows One Word Comes To Mind When People Think About Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According a recent survey, there’s one thing that people associate with Minneapolis, despite all that’s happened in the City of Lakes these last two years. That thing is: the cold. The global travel agency MMGY conducted a survey late last year asking meeting planners a question focused on Minneapolis. They wanted to know what three words came to mind when thinking of the largest city in Minnesota. The information gathered produced the word cloud below. (credit: MMGY Travel) Clearly, the frigid winter weather was the first thing that came to mind for most of the planners. According to MMGY, 57 people responded with cold. The next most common answers were “Friendly” (8), “Riots (6), “Affordable” (5), and “Snow” (5). Other notable words in the infographic include Prince, George Floyd, Mall of America, “Crime,” “Boring,” and “Walkable.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mashed

Why Subway Had To Change The Old Name Of Its 6-Inch Sub

Fast-food behemoth Subway, originally called Pete's Super Submarines when it opened in 1965, has the most locations throughout the entire world — over 40,000 — beating out even McDonald's, according to CNBC. It's not difficult to see why it's so popular, with over 37 million sandwich combinations, per Huff Post. Though Subway has come under a significant amount of fire in the past few years for its lackluster ingredients, it is, after all, fast food.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy