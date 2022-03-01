Police take person into custody after standoff in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia police officers have taken a person into custody after a standoff in central Columbia on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to Oak Towers in the 700 block of Garth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for a report of a verbal disturbance. The suspect did fire a gun, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said there are no injuries after the suspect was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert out around 6:15 a.m. that Worley Street and Garth Avenue were closed due to the incident. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw at least 10 police cruisers in the area around Oak Towers.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Housing Authority said all of the residents were safe and accounted for.

Ridgeway Elementary School families are asked to drop off their students at Jefferson Middle School on Tuesday morning, according to Columbia Public Schools. A spokeswoman said school buses will take Ridgeway Elementary students back to the school once the police scene clears. The school isn't involved in the incident.

Columbia police officers responded to an incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

A Columbia police officer responds to the incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Police officers responded to an incident at Oak Towers in central Columbia early on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. More details about the investigation weren't immediately available.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscasts once new information about this investigation.

