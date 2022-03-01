ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Broth Is Not the Same As Soup! The Mistake That Cost My Company a Year of Growth

By Justin Mares
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPYBM_0eSM44QN00

When I launched Kettle & Fire with my brother, Nick, I knew nothing about retail. Like a lot of entrepreneurs, we just set out to make something we couldn’t buy — in our case, an organic bone broth made from grass-fed, grass-        finished animals, with no additives, and cooked for a long time. In 2015, after Google Trends and Keyword Planner showed us that other people were also searching for something like this, we introduced our first product .

This was three years before bone broth became a thing, with celebrities like Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen swearing by it. But we found this group called PaleoHacks, which had some 800,000 members at the time, and these people were into all the health benefits. Once we let the group know about Kettle & Fire, we did close to $5,000 in sales in two days. By the end of the first year, we’d done about $3 million and made it into Whole Foods. It was insane. In 2018, our biggest problem was going out of stock.

And then we made a mistake .

That year, we decided: Hey, we’re so great at making broth … let’s go into soups! And we should buy a whole year’s worth of inventory so we won’t go out of stock!

Related: The Most Important Career Lessons Are the Ones You Learn From Your Mistakes

What we failed to realize was that “bone broth” and “soups with bone broth” are very different markets. Looking back, we’d been just kind of licking our thumbs, holding them to the wind, and saying, “Hey, we think the product is going to move X number of units — let’s order that many.” We didn’t appreciate the importance of having a finance team to do strong forecasting and supply chain analysis. We also didn’t realize the folly of entering a new market without studying it and testing the waters. Had we only asked our current customers, “Would you like to prepurchase our new soup product?” we could have gotten a signal on how it was going to sell.

The answer was: It did not sell well.

What we learned, as we dug in, was that people typically buy soup because they want a quick, cheap meal. Through that lens, our soup was expensive. Our original customers, on the other hand, consume bone broth multiple times a week for health reasons. So they’re willing to pay more for high-quality nutrition but also more likely to say, “I’ll just make my own soup with my Kettle & Fire bone broth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UU0Ir_0eSM44QN00

Image Credit: Courtesy of Kettle & Fire

One of the key advantages of being a startup versus a big company like Campbell’s is that you can move fast and iterate, but we ended up sitting on a massive amount of inventory with our cash tied up for more than a year. We couldn’t take customer feedback and adjust the product — add salt or whatever wasn’t working — until we sold what we’d already made. That happened painfully slowly.

Ultimately, we did a lot of customer interviews and other research we should have done in the first place. We changed our marketing strategy to appeal to our core. Rather than selling our fans on how bone broth is the future of soup, we shifted to how our soup is a healthy, quick meal replacement, especially for those who follow strict diets like Paleo. That resonated, and eventually the soups sold. (They still do.)

Related: Before My Startup Launched a Single Product, I Spent Every Dollar We Had Acquiring a Competitor

But our biggest gain came when we channeled what we learned into a new line of keto soups, which you better believe we tested and launched on Kickstarter to make sure there was demand. Now they’re one of our top sellers, and we’ve grown more than 70% from the $35 million we did in 2019, the year we introduced them. We also realized how important our brand values are. Because of that, we now offer regenerative bone broth — not necessarily because it will be a huge seller, but because we want to take a stand in pushing for a more sustainable food system. Not surprisingly, our customers are with us. The response has been amazing.

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

How to Turn Your Most Expensive Mistakes Into Massive Growth Opportunities

A missing comma cost one company $5 million, a measurement miscommunication caused NASA to lose a $125 million satellite, and a simple typo caused one Japanese company to accidentally sell 610,000 shares of stock for one yen rather than one share at 610,000 yen. However, aside from the public embarrassment, all of these mistakes have one thing in common — they’ll never happen again.
ECONOMY
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Real Simple

How to Stock Your Pantry on Any Budget, According to a Chef

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Pantry staples are the building blocks of many meals—and ensuring you have the right elements on hand for the dishes you want to make will help you avoid running short in the middle of a baking marathon, or having flour or nut butters that go bad before you use them up.
RECIPES
Washington Post

8 easy braises, featuring recipes for beef, chicken and vegetables

While I’m happy to eat braised foods any time of year, there’s something especially appealing about them in winter — the way they help warm your house, the aromas, the melt-in-your-mouth textures and the flavorful cooking liquid that is the perfect accompaniment to bread. If braising makes...
RECIPES
Parade

55 Low-Carb and Keto Vegetable Recipes That Will Have You Reaching for Seconds

If you just started following a ketogenic diet, you may be wondering, “What vegetables can I eat on keto?”. Even though you need to restrict carbohydrates, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your veggies! There are plenty of vegetables you can still enjoy and this handy guide will introduce you to some of the best low-carb and keto vegetables around.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Bone Broth#Kettle Fire#Paleohacks
Entrepreneur

It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks

If you are wondering where the price of oil is going or it is not too late to buy oil stocks we’re here to tell you that oil prices and the energy complex are going higher, much higher. We think WTI will go well over $130 per barrel and set a new all-time high. It will probably stay at those levels until Russian capacity is either brought back to the market or made up by us or OPEC. We already know that OPEC isn’t going to pump more, they said so, and our energy policy is anti-energy so there is really no ceiling in sight for price action. The worst part of this out is that, historically, any time oil prices correct it is caused by or comes with a recession so there’s that to think about too. Regardless, what this means is windfall profits for the energy sector and there are some high-yielding stocks from which to choose.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
SPY

The 10 Best Woks Make It Easy To Create Flavorful Stir-Fry Dishes at Home, With Woks Starting at $35

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When stocking your kitchen, it’s tricky to decide which kitchen tools are worth it. This is true for all levels of home cooks. If you’re not careful, it can feel like your cabinets are overflowing with cooking equipment that you don’t use. However, a wok is always a worthy addition to your kitchen arsenal. And if you love stir-fry dishes, a wok is a must-have. A staple in Chinese cooking, this pan is deeper...
RECIPES
Cleveland.com

Garlicky tofu stir-fry brings the heat

Stir-fries can be a boon in a busy cook’s kitchen — quick to prepare and incredibly versatile, they dish up a whole lot of flavor without a whole lot of fuss (though you may have to do some chopping). Meats can generally be swapped out for vegan proteins...
RECIPES
Buffalo Business First

Sister Hamburg companies Staub Industries, K&H Industries have big growth plans this year

With two expansions on the horizon and a recent acquisition, sister companies in Hamburg are positioned for growth with more space for more capabilities. Staub Industries plans to consolidate three plants into one new building, while K&H Industries plans to build a 20,000-square-foot addition. “Right now, we’re manufacturing individual components,...
HAMBURG, NY
Entrepreneur

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why AMN Healthcare (AMN) is a Solid Choice

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Company

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) had a great FQ3 but one thing is clear - it is weighing on share prices. The supply chain and inflationary disruptions are impacting FQ4 results, the current quarter, and the company guided the market lower because of it. The bad news is that shares are down more than 7.5% because of the guidance, the good news is the valuation has come down, the dividend is still safe, and we see upside risk in the outlook. While supply chain disruptions are affecting the current quarter those headwinds should start diminishing soon and then there is the possibility of price increases. While we don’t want to pay more for jelly it would take much to help this company reclaim its lost margin.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy