Animals

Bring a Donkey to Work? This Skincare Company's Office Is a Farm for Rescued Barn Animals

By Liz Brody
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Look up from your office desk, and there’s a lamb gamboling by in a diaper … Uh, are you dreaming? Not if you’re working at FarmHouse Fresh . The multinational botanical skin-care company, which launched 17 years ago from Shannon McLinden’s kitchen sink (where she made its first foot scrub), did $40 million in retail sales last year with products in thousands of spas, salons, and resort hotels. But the staff is equally inspired by “colleagues” like Flower (that’s the lamb’s name), whom employees have been bottle-feeding after his mother rejected him.

FarmHouse Fresh didn’t originally intend to run an actual farm. But that changed 10 years ago, when McLinden and her sister-in-law Delia McLinden, who serves as vice president of sales and business development, took part in a common practice: They sent treats to their top clients for the holidays. “We spent $19,000 on dessert,” says Shannon, “and thought, What are we doing? ” Going forward, the McLindens decided to use their resources more meaningfully — by rescuing abused and neglected farm animals. Today 10% of profits go to that mission, and the sheep, donkeys, horses, and goats are right there (when not in the office) on a 10–acre sanctuary that surrounds the McKinney, TX, headquarters, which also has a test spa and outdoor greenhouse. “You can compete on a very high level like we do,” says Shannon, “and still do that extra step of changing the world in some way.” The employees feel it. They know the harder they work, the more Flowers they can save. And there’s nothing like a good lamb nuzzle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fA2Zn_0eSM2wmG00

Holly Wydra / treatment engagement director

“Let me be clear: Our team works extremely hard. But we get so many opportunities to stop and laugh together because of something one of our furry rescues does. And when you’re trying to meet deadlines or dealing with an inventory issue, you can’t resist a smile when you look out the window and see the donkeys playing soccer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkuIw_0eSM2wmG00

Ana Victoria Aguirre / graphic designer

“Whenever I have a creative roadblock, I take my pup Cleo outside — and just seeing the animals relaxes me. I’m, like, Damn, you’re doing all of this. The mission is so tangible and literally a five-minute walk outside. It instantly changes your mood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DPXd_0eSM2wmG00

Wendelin Gallagher / vice president of operations

“I’ve been with Shannon for almost 14 years. In the beginning, we were working out of her living room, and it still feels more like a family than a place of work. We all vote on new scents, have a say in design, and get to test out products, so you have a sense of ownership and the products are not just something we’re selling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH2Mi_0eSM2wmG00

Himesh Holkar / supply chain analyst

“I remember being in a Zoom meeting in the conference room. You could hear Flower loudly going, baa. We had to explain to the other people on the call what the noise was. They were surprised that we had a baby lamb with a diaper running around! Honestly, if I have to work from home, I actually miss the office.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVsAS_0eSM2wmG00

Olivia Johnson / videographer

“I started in September. When I walked in, I was, like, Is this an office? But yes, it’s got mood boards to keep us inspired, plants and greenery everywhere, super cute bunny-themed bathrooms, and even dogs are allowed. Every piece of furniture and detail are unique. I definitely use the animals to refresh. Especially when I start
second-guessing myself or get in my own head, it’s really helpful to go down to the farm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7MKW_0eSM2wmG00

Elise Khan / sanctuary manager / animal care specialist

“I think there is a stigma about self-care that it can be indulgent. But our animals were never prioritized, let alone allowed to indulge. When one arrives, we give it a treat, we talk to it, we are patient with it, and we celebrate every moment of improvement. I think that is exactly how self-care should be.”

Image Credit: All Photographs by Peyton Fulford

Comments / 0

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

