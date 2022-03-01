ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Figure Out Where You'll Be In 10 Years

By Keith Ferrazzi
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwnGq_0eSM2UG200

Successful people, and successful companies, tend to follow a similar path: The changes they make from year to year seem orderly, but over decades, the changes can take on an unexpected, nonlinear shape.

For example, I began my career as an entry-level analyst at Deloitte. Now I run a thriving growth-coaching business. The leap directly from one to the other seems absurd, and looking back, I couldn’t have foreseen or planned it. But broken down into smaller steps, it makes sense: One job led to another, and an opportunity here created a logical new opportunity there. This is the magic of uncertainty : Our paths are forged in satisfying but unknowable ways.

But it can be hard to know what to do with this knowledge — because nobody likes to feel adrift, and especially not entrepreneurs. Leaders shouldn’t be content to just see where things go . They don’t leave their businesses to chance. They want to anticipate changes, plan for the unexpected, and plot a course into tomorrow. Is any of that possible?

Nobody can predict the future, of course, but I have found a tactic that I believe gives leaders the best possible chance. It comes from John Hagel, the retired co-chairman of Deloitte’s Center for the Edge , and he calls it Zooming Out and Zooming In. With this exercise, John invites leaders to take leaps of imagination in which growth is nonsequential and exponential — very different from traditional, linear, do-this-and-then-that, three-year growth-planning projections. The exercise also helps your team develop a shared long-term vision and a road map for making decisions.  Having run a number of clients through this exercise, I’ve found that the results can be transformative.

Related: The Secret to Sustainable Growth Is Identifying Trends Ahead of Time

So as you look toward your own unknowable future, I suggest Zooming Out and Zooming In. You might see your next big shift before it arrives.

The exercise begins by asking two key Zoom Out questions:

1. What will our industry look like in 10 years’ time?

2 . What kind of company do we need to become to succeed in that future?

You don’t have to answer these questions yourself. They can be answered at a strategic planning meeting with your team or over a period of time. You also don’t need to limit this exercise to your team; you should involve anyone who can help you construct this vision. It may be useful to consult with specialists in certain technical areas to help your team think through various scenarios involving your industry’s long-term trajectory.

Once you have your answers, it’s time to start preparing for that future. Of course, you can’t just throw out today’s version of your company. But you can start testing your hypothesis and building toward that future — giving yourself the greatest chance to catch a wave of growth.

This is the Zoom In portion of the exercise. John Hagel suggests creating two high-impact experimental projects that can be completed within the next six to 12 months and would move your company toward your Zoomed Out vision. This short-term goal requires an agile approach in proof of concept, experimentation, iteration, and deployment, and it is just short enough to not get bogged down in two-year or three-year plans.

So what does this actually look like? I’ll give you two quick examples.

The first comes from my own experience: My company Ferrazzi Greenlight is a management consulting firm, and our Zoom Out vision foresees team coaching that’s fully powered by AI. To Zoom In on that, we launched a short-term project that incorporates currently available algorithmic assessments into one of our existing team diagnostic tools. We knew this experiment would be imperfect; the technology just isn’t there yet. But implementing it taught us a lot about what’s required to achieve our Zoom Out vision.

Related: Anticipation is the Key to Success

Now here’s a more complex one. Birdstop is a remote sensing startup, which helps owners of large-scale infrastructure inspect and monitor their assets and operations from afar. In its Zoom Out vision, its leaders see the ability to create on-demand aerial imaging through a cloud-based network of autonomous drones. So for its Zoom In project, the company is building networked drone stations in high-demand zones to test whether its corporate clients would be open to sharing this drone network, rather than having drones operated solely for their own infrastructure observation. If the Zoom In experiment is successful, then over time, these local networks could connect to form a larger mesh that provides the kind of on-demand continuous cloud observations Birdstop envisions.

As you can see from both examples, these experiments aren’t trivial. They require real investment, as well as some interactions with clients. To do them right, you’ll need to build the right team. Pay special attention to whom you task to join the project: You will want a mix of domain experts and passionate team members from your existing team who can collaborate to solve problems creatively and push through obstacles. (Also consider the vital role of inclusion; you’ll want to involve a wide range of viewpoints, which will later translate to a wide team that’s committed to the results.) Your Zoom In team should report directly to you as the leader and have the maximum permission possible to try new things and break existing dependencies on established internal processes like IT, marketing, and HR.

In short, you want your Zoom In team to have as much flexibility as possible to achieve its goal.

Will every Zoom In experiment be transformative? No. But that’s by design: You’re making small, strategic, high-impact annual bets about the future without committing to long-term multiyear projects. But if the exercise proves fruitful at the end of a sprint, resources could be added to accelerate the project’s impact. Either way, you’ll be cultivating a culture of learning and risk-taking — both of which will benefit your company in the long run.

But here’s where it gets really exciting: If you truly commit yourself to regular Zoom In experiments, some of them will work — and some of them will work exceedingly well. In fact, some of them, no matter how small, can snowball and develop into more ambitious projects that can transform your company and put you on a trajectory toward your 10-year Zoom Out vision.

That’s what I saw recently with a company called Ognomy. It has the potential to change an entire medical field. But it began as one doctor’s little Zoom In project.

Daniel Rifkin is a neurologist in Buffalo who became fascinated by sleep apnea.

He treated the condition at his clinic, called Sleep Medicine Centers of Western New York, but he knew that only had a limited impact. Sleep apnea is a potentially lethal sleep-related breathing disorder that affects a billion people worldwide and goes mostly undiagnosed. By some estimates, 80% of sufferers in the U.S. never get a diagnosis because of the expense, lack of awareness, and inconvenience of spending nights being monitored at specialized sleep clinics like his.

Rifkin wasn’t familiar with the specific Zoom Out/Zoom In method I’ve been describing, but he did a version of it anyway. About a decade ago, he Zoomed Out — imagining what his industry would be like in 10 years — and believed telemedicine and other digital tools would become commonplace. This could democratize access to sleep apnea diagnoses, he imagined. Millions of people who suffer from the condition could get tested and treated even if they don’t live near a physical sleep lab.

Could he accelerate that process? he wondered.  He decided to Zoom In. Over the years, Rifkin experimented with several videoconferencing platforms and different electronic medical-record solutions. He found them all lacking and became convinced that, in order to transform the treatment of sleep apnea, he had to create a stand-alone software solution that digitized every step of diagnosis and treatment in the workflow of his practice.

Related: How Your Business Can Be Ahead of the Curve by Looking Backward and Thinking Forward

In June 2019, he assembled a team of 12 people to do just that. During the course of a two-day design workshop at Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, they took apart each step of his medical workflow: initial examination, ordering sleep studies, diagnosing results, and managing patient records. They also captured the user experience for patients, clinicians, and healthcare administrators in a storyboard. Finally, they conceived of a virtual assistant chatbot named “Sheepa” (a cross between “sheep” and “Sherpa”). All of this would become the building blocks of an app, which he would call Ognomy.

In March 2020, Rifkin hired the software-development firm Topcoder to build the Ognomy app. Originally, he’d asked Topcoder to develop a minimum viable product by that June. But of course, shortly after it began work, the pandemic triggered shutdowns worldwide — and that meant Rifkin had to close all seven of his sleep apnea labs. He pushed the Topcoder team to deliver an app within 30 days instead. To meet this ambitious deadline, thousands of developers from all over the world crowdsourced the software development and together created a user-friendly product that was ready to be tested and deployed by late April 2020.

Demand for the app quickly soared, and Rifkin began to see the impact of what he’d done. “We didn’t need physical space anymore to practice sleep apnea diagnosis,” he tells me now. “Starting a digital practice definitely cannibalized my own practice in the short term, but Ognomy convinced me that I can do the work entirely digitally. Once I saw the power of the app, I began to pivot and digitize my entire practice.”

In early 2020, he had thought it would take three to four years for both patients and doctors to get comfortable with telemedicine treatment of sleep apnea. “COVID,” Rifkin says, “supercharged that adoption overnight.”

Fast-forward to now, and more than 7,600 patients are registered on Ognomy, with new doctors joining the platform through a monthly subscription fee. Rifkin still holds firm to his Zoom Out vision, which goes beyond what he’s done so far. He believes that apps like Ognomy will change the way sleep apnea is diagnosed and treated, and that sleep labs will only be used for more complicated sleep studies, like narcolepsy or REM sleep behavior disorder. “Five years from now, I will definitely still see some patients in the clinic in order to maintain direct patient contact,” he says. “But I believe a large part of my practice will transition to being the CEO of Ognomy.”

When we look at this story through the lens of Zoom Out and Zoom In, we see that he did a number of things right. First and foremost, he designed an MVP that could scale rapidly. His efforts at digitizing his business showed that, to reach a billion people with a product or service, an entrepreneur must radically rethink their delivery model. In Rifkin’s case, patients had to live near an urban area or a sleep center to get the kind of great care he could provide. That’s no longer the case. “We’ve democratized access to sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment worldwide, and our market is the world, not just Buffalo, New York,” he says.

Second, he worked with a diverse team to get the best results. In his initial design workshop, his team of 12 had a wide variety of skill sets that complemented each other well and reflected the great diversity of patients and caregivers who would eventually be using the app. This last point — that his team was invested in the project because they were representative of the people who would actually benefit from it — is important for people doing Zoom In projects inside large organizations. It’s critical that the team be staffed for passion first and then skills. Zoom In projects can often hit roadblocks, so you want a team that is excited about solving problems in creative ways and won’t give up when they encounter problems.

Related: 3 Habits to Change in the New Year to Future-Proof Your Business

Third, he kept at it. His first Zoom In experiments didn’t work, but he felt confident enough in his Zoom Out vision to keep going. Eventually he exhausted all the existing options on the marketplace, which made him feel confident about developing something himself. That Zoom In experiment transformed his business and may well transform his entire medical field.

In this agile journey, you may feel like some of your Zoom In efforts are disappointing or that the technology is not as mature as you had hoped. But don’t be discouraged. Remember that exponential technologies grow slowly before they explode. The key here is to continue experimenting with agile Zoom In projects to get closer to your Zoom Out vision. Some experiments will prove more fruitful than others, but your organization will always benefit from a culture of learning and experimentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUFpF_0eSM2UG200 → Reprinted by permission of Harvard Business Review Press. Excerpted from Competing in the New World of Work: How Radical Adaptability Separates the Best from the Rest , by Keith Ferrazzi, Kian Gohar, and Noel Weyrich. Copyright 2022 Ferrazzi Greenlight Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 4

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

15 Questions to Ask When You Are Buying a New Car

There is nothing quite like the exhilaration of getting to the end of the car sales process and driving home in your new car. The fresh smell of a brand-new vehicle is unmatched, and driving home in a fancy product that’s all yours is a wonderful feeling. However, that is the end result of what can be a long car buying process. What should you know before buying a new car?
BUYING CARS
Apartment Therapy

The Game-Changing Organizer That Practically Doubled My Freezer Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My method of freezer organization has always been “just make it fit.” Most of the time, I throw the frozen foods in and arrange them barely well enough for the door to close. My rental apartment came with an old top-freezer refrigerator that can hold a decent amount of items, but it gets cluttered quickly if things aren’t stacked properly. There’s also an ice maker on one side that further cuts down on available space. But YouCopia has consistently surprised me by providing exceptional tools for organizing spots I hadn’t considered before (a lazy Susan for the fridge, a spice rack that’s its own cabinet), so I decided to give their FreezeUp Freezer Rack a try. Within minutes of opening it, my mess of bags and boxes became a wonderfully organized display.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorder#Software#Videoconferencing#Center For The Edge
morningbrew.com

Finally, there’s a better way to job hunt

Is your computer screen bordered with a colorful assortment of Post-its? Try the Transparent Note app to declutter, while still keeping your to-do lists and other important notes front of mind. Let’s be honest, job-hunting sucks. Fortunately, job board site Otta aims to make the process easier with its interactive...
INTERNET
Food Beast

KIND Wants You to STOP Eating Its Snacks To Promote Its Latest Product

Did you know that only a reported 10-12% of adults eat their daily recommended serving of fruits and veggies? With so many packaged food options, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the convenience of life. Continuing to raise awareness around healthier diet options, KIND is going further than they’ve ever before and asking you to NOT eat their delicious snack bars. In place of KIND bars, they’re offering three unique experiences which promote increasing your fruits and veggies intake.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

Even Google agrees there's no going back to the old office life

The great enforced global experiment in working from home is coming to an end, as vaccines, the Omicron variant and new therapeutic drugs bring the COVID-19 crisis under control. But a voluntary experiment has begun, as organisations navigate the new landscape of hybrid work, combining the best elements of remote work with time in the office. Yes, there is some push for a “return to normal” and getting workers back into offices. But ideas such as food vouchers and parking discounts are mostly being proposed by city councils and CBD businesses keen to get their old customers back. A wide range of...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

How To figure Out What Processor Is In Your Computer - Geek Squad

Agent Derek Meister from The Geek Squad talked to Bill about A quick tip today: How to figure out what processor is in your computer. Every computer contains at least one processor, also known as a CPU or central processing unit. Your computer’s CPU is probably made by Intel or AMD.
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

Six Founders on the Scariest Business Decisions They Ever Made

1. Go with what you know. “After a year in business, we broke even without spending much on advertising. So I looked at the media landscape. The digital and paid social spaces were saturated by DTCs. TV and print would be hard to break through. But radio was a channel I’d had great experiences building brand equity on. So we went all in. I remortgaged my house five times, but by the end of our second year, we had grown 10 times.” — Scott Tannen, cofounder and CEO, Boll & Branch.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

14 Lessons That I Have Learnt During My 14 Years Of Leading A Business

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. As the founder and CEO of Z7 Communications, I have built my communications agency from the ground up since its launch in 2007, winning some of the most notable names in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and hospitality as clients along the way. Given that this year marks the 14th anniversary of my business, here are 14 things I have learned from 14 years of leading an enterprise in the luxury public relations (PR) sector of the Middle East:
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy