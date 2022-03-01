ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists take rare look under Great Lakes' frozen surfaces

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, JOHN FLESHER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANDISH, Mich. -- Bridget Wheelock knelt onto the frozen surface of Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay, reached a gloved hand into the frigid water below and pulled out a large chunk of ice. 'œThere's a little bit of prism effect. Right here,' the Central Michigan University researcher said last week,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Rare Fossil of Flying Reptile

It’s pretty amazing what we can still find tucked away on Earth that existed tens of millions of years ago. At the time watching this animal soar to great heights would have been an everyday occasion. However, even discovering its fossil today is a landmark discovery for scientists everywhere. This fossil of the pterosaur was spotted on Scotland’s Isle of Skye.
SCIENCE
97.5 NOW FM

Take A Look Into This Northern Michigan Mansion On The Lake

I'm a sucker for the look of a modern home, especially the lake houses that Michigan has to offer around here. The views are astounding, and you can enjoy the fresh air while sipping some coffee while not having to drive very far. Enjoy A Personal Sauna At This Michigan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Winter research in Great Lakes will help scientists understand climate change and what happens when ice disappears

A group of scientists walked out on to frozen Lake Michigan to do something they’ve done time and again throughout the Great Lakes: collect water. They drilled down past the shoreline of a park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where it was quiet enough to hear the ice pop as sunlight warmed the frozen surface. But back on land, everything started to freeze. Pens, people’s hands. Most concerning, the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Sport Fish#Surface Water#Lake Huron#Standish#Canadian
WLUC

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy looks to spend federal dollars to clean up Torch Lake

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Federal lawmakers have pledged money to clean up bodies of water in the Great Lakes region. “An additional $1 billion will be devoted over the next five years to accelerate work on what are called areas of concern in the Great Lakes,” Environmental Protection Agency Region Five Administrator Debra Shore said.
LAKE LINDEN, MI
WWMT

Pilot makes emergency landing on frozen lake

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Escanaba pilot ditched his plane Thursday after engine failure forced an emergency landing on Indian Lake. Mark Meyer, 62, was not hurt, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Meyer had flown his single-engine plane from the Manistique Airport and logged about two hours...
MANISTIQUE, MI
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
scitechdaily.com

Stronger and Faster Than Lightning: Scientists Achieve Rare Quantum State in Polycrystals

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, Paderborn University, and the University of Konstanz have succeeded in achieving a rare quantum state. They are the first to have demonstrated Wannier-Stark localization in a polycrystalline substance. Predicted around 80 years ago, the effect has only recently been proven — in a monocrystal. Until now, researchers assumed this localization to be possible only in such monocrystalline substances which are very complicated to produce. The new findings represent a breakthrough in the field of physics and could in future give rise to new optical modulators, for example, that can be used in information technologies based on light, among other things. The physicists have published their findings in the well-respected technical journal, Nature Communications.
PHYSICS
Daily Herald

Make your yard a year-round refuge for birds

Winter is a good time to plan to enhance your garden with plants that will attract birds all year long. It takes more than feeders, bird houses and a bird bath, along with some flowers, for a truly bird-friendly garden. Birds need a complete habitat that includes food, shelter, nesting areas and perching spots.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Amazon rainforest losing its ability to bounce back: Scientists fear a ‘tipping point’

The Amazon rainforest is losing its ability to bounce back from extreme events, raising the spectre that this precious piece of the natural world is racing towards its “tipping point”.Research published on Monday revealed that over the past two decades, more than 75 per cent of the tropical forest has declined in its ability to recover from extreme events like drought or wildfire.This deterioration means that the Amazon may soon reach a tipping point, triggering mass dieback of trees and flipping the forest to a savanna, scientists say.So-called climate “tipping points” are thresholds in Earth’s systems which, when crossed,...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Herald

Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Linda Navarre moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, from Cleveland in 1978, when the town consisted of people in the timber industry and hippies 'œand they all got along.'. Now she barely recognizes the small resort community near the Canadian border that is quickly growing as people disenchanted...
SANDPOINT, ID
Phys.org

Scientists make rare discovery of a protein function universal to bacteria and humans

Scientists have discovered that a human receptor protein has the ability to detect individual amino acids in exactly the same way that bacteria do. The finding could lead to enhancements of drugs derived from the amino acid GABA, but also has evolutionary implications: It adds to the sparse evidence suggesting there are commonalities between bacteria and humans with respect to sensing the presence of essential components of life, such as oxygen and food.
SCIENCE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
151K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy