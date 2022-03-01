ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida woman allegedly threw ex’s dog off balcony, killing it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuVXM_0eSM1nyK00

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man plans to take legal action against an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to his attorneys.

Shelley Nicole Vaughn. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

Eric Adeson was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex visited him at 11 a.m. Sunday, a release from attorneys Carey Leisure & Neal said. Police later identified the woman as Shelley Nicole Vaughn.

The attorneys allege that Vaughn was drunk and began arguing with Adeson. Police said she threw Adeson’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

After he asked her several times to leave, Vaughn allegedly picked up Adeson’s pug Bucky and threw it off the balcony. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, according to police.

Vaughn was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

NEWS: Father kills three children, himself in California church shooting

“I’m devastated,” Adeson said at a press conference called by his attorneys. “It’s like a blur.”

Adeson also filed a restraining order against his ex after the incident.

“Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized,” the release said. “Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Deputies search for armed robbery suspects

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a business on Saturday. It happened around 11:07 a.m., at a pawn shop located in the 300 block of Main Street. Video footage of the incident shows three suspects who were dressed in black hooded sweaters […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
California State
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
KXRM

These active cold cases in Colorado remain unsolved

SHARON MARIE COPP On August 16, 1976, a fisherman discovered a plastic bag on the banks of the Pueblo Reservoir containing human remains. Hours later, another plastic bag containing more remains approximately 20 miles away on Pueblo’s east side was found. The investigation quickly identified the remains as Sharon Marie Copp, a 34-year-old mother of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO investigates shooting in Cimarron Hills

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has opened an investigation after a shooting was reported in Cimarron Hills. Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Mineola Street around 9:14 Friday night. According to authorities, all parties were accounted for and there is no known threat to the public. No […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: March 4, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jared Martinez Martinez, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery, Flight to Avoid, Fraud and […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Shooting#Attorneys#Animal Cruelty#Wfla#Carey Leisure Neal#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Springs Fire fights house fire on Uintah Street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is battling a house fire on Uintah Street at 30th Street. Crews are working to control the fire. They have reported that the people who were inside the home were able to safely evacuate and were not hurt. There is no word on how the fire started […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspicious death investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has reported a suspicious death on Valencia Street in the Salt Creek Neighborhood. Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time and that the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time. This article will be updated.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Austin Bluffs Parkway reopens after fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist is dead and several lanes of traffic were closed after a crash along Austin Bluffs Parkway. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Communications Center was notified of a motorcycle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Multiple grassfires along I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported that it’s on the scene of several small grassfires on Southbound I-25 and Circle. Crews are on scene monitoring hotspots. CSFD says traffic is slow-moving on I-25 and asks drivers to be mindful of crews working in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Moose spotted in Keystone

KEYSTONE, COLO – A pair of moose caught walking along a snowy landscape in Keystone, Colorado. This footage was published by Twitter user @RehabStaffer, who said it was captured by their Nest camera. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says until the late 1970s, only a few stray moose would wander into northern Colorado from herds in […]
KEYSTONE, CO
KXRM

Drivers warned of icy roads in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is warning drivers of icy roads in the city on Monday morning, following a storm system that moved through the area over the weekend. >> Check road conditions in your area PPD is reminding drivers to slow down, give themselves extra time, and drive according to conditions to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy