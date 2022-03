Lost Ark players who've been grinding away at the game to get into late-game content may have found that some of those challenges were more difficult than expected, but that'll be changing soon. Developer Smilegate RPG announced this week its plans to lower the difficulties of select Guardian Raids and Abyss Dungeons based on feedback from players. This comes at the same time that Abyss Raids were announced as well, so if you still want a challenge and don't want things to be easier, you'll soon have something else to test your builds against.

